The best men’s bathrobes for lounging in style





Sherlock Holmes, The Big Lebowski, Gandalf: There are about as many ways to wear a bathrobe as there are to wear a costume. Painter and director Julian Schnabel is even known for taking his bathrobes to town. Whether you only wear yours to and from the shower or are an integral part of it, quality men’s bathrobes make life better. How to choose the best bathrobe for you If you are looking for a bathrobe, think about what makes you love your favorite towel, you probably want something soft and comfortable. A bathrobe is also the perfect vehicle to remind you of your own particular eccentricities. In other words, it’s okay to get a little adventurous with materials and prints, if you want to. Nobody expects you to use it, but don’t let that stop you. You can wear whatever you want. To guide your search, we’ve rounded up the best men’s bathrobes from brands like LL Bean, Pendleton, and more. Here are the dresses to know. Polo Ralph Lauren Martini Bear Bathrobe Mens You will find plenty of excuses to wear this thick and comfy dress. The embroidered martini bear adds a touch of class to this look, even when you don’t have pants on. [$90; nordstrom.com] You understand LL Bean plaid flannel robe The Black Watch tartan was a war uniform for generations of highland men, but when imposed on a bathrobe it becomes a perfect choice for quiet evenings at home. Sit back, smoke your pipe, read your detective story and melt into your bathrobe. LL Bean offers the archetypal Portuguese flannel, and it is available in regular and tall sizes. [$70; llbean.com] You understand Marriott terrycloth robe After Marriott realized that people were stealing bathrobes from its hotels, the company began offering them for sale. For about the price of a night, you can get the same soft cotton feel and pretend you’re on a permanent vacation. [$99; shopmarriott.com] You understand Tekla Fabrics terrycloth bathrobe Created by the Copenhagen-based Tekla company, this dress is made for any home wanting to embrace a functional and simple lifestyle. It’s made from organic terry cotton for a plush feel, and the bold blue and black stripes are sure to make an impression in the sauna (or wherever you choose to wear it). [$169; endclothing.com] You understand Missoni Ywan hooded bathrobe A bathrobe is a great item for experimenting with an adventurous impression or several, in the case of this 100% cotton dress from Missoni. [$470; missoni.com] You understand Pendleton jacquard cotton-terry robe Made from mid-weight terry cotton and featuring a classic Pendleton design made famous by the company’s ubiquitous wool blankets, this one is ideal for engulfing you after you get out of the ocean and the wind blows you. sends a shiver down your spine. [$229; pendleton-usa.com] You understand Versace I Baroque Print bathrobe If some mornings you wake up wishing you were the Sun King at the height of his opulence, this dress is for you. Like we said, bathrobes are great for experimenting with new impressions, and this one available in four different colorways is a real highlight. [$675; versace.com] You understand Paul Smith Signature Striped Terry Robe Paul Smith’s signature stripes adorn everything from socks and ties to Mini Coopers. They look amazing on all of them, but the pattern gains new vibrancy in the fuzzy mess of this bathrobe texture. [$295; paulsmith.com] You understand

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos