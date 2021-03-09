Porcelain-inspired fashion is having a moment





A Paco Rabanne bag. Photo: Jonathan Embriaco Paco Rabannes The fall 2020 ready-to-wear collection also featured porcelain, as well as many historical genre references. Jeanne d’Arc chainmail garments met whimsical floral dresses, some of which were associated with the 1969 Iconic bag of fashion houses in a variety of floral porcelain. In the area of ​​loungewear, Karen mabons The recently launched ceramic collection is a love letter to the diversity of categories. Josiah Wedgwood, Pablo Picasso, Mary Fedden and Grayson Perry are among the artists who inspired the dresses, scarves and pajamas with whimsical illustrations. I wanted to capture the feeling of looking in the V & As showcases all the different styles tucked together, bursting with color, says Mabon, who started collecting ceramics after visiting Leach Pottery in St. Ives. A D. Locked out, serving meals on colorful and decorative plates brought me a lot of joy, and I enjoyed my collection to a new level. A scarf by Karen Mabon. Photo: courtesy of Karen Mabon During the lockdown, British designers Thea Bregazzi and Justin Thornton also found renewed inspiration in their collection of mismatched vintage porcelain, assembled over the years near the markets of Portobello Roads like their daughters. For a homeschooling project on creating art from found objects, they turned a broken plate into jewelry. Their creations reminded designers kintsugi, the Japanese practice of repairing broken pottery with golden lacquer to honor its unique history. During this time, Thornton also discovered a powerful work of the Dutch artist Bouke de Vries In pieces but holding it together, in which a glass jar contains pieces of blue and white porcelain. Jewelry by Vicki Sarge. Photo: Courtesy of Vicki Sarge Apt metaphors for navigating the myriad of pandemic challenges with resilience, kintsugi and De Vries sculpture formed the basis of Preen by Thornton Bregazzis Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection, whose patchwork clothing was made up exclusively of fabric scraps. The creators also brought in a luxury jeweler Vicki Sarge, who was coincidentally also a kintsugi admirer and friend of de Vries. By combining broken Bregazzis porcelain with gold enamel paint, Sarge refined children’s samples into brooches, necklaces, earrings, and more. Sarge believes that craftsmanship, personalization and sustainability are essential to the collective future of fashion and jewelry. The same can be said of the clever integration of historic art forms into the contemporary wardrobe, as Preen of Thornton Bregazzi masterfully did. We love the idea of ​​reinventing something that has lived another life and been loved, says Thornton A D. If something is already stunningly beautiful, it’s just a matter of bringing it into the modern world. A Preen dress by Thornton Bregazzi. Photo: Courtesy of Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

