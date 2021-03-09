The YWCA du Grand Lafayette joins the Dress for Success global network





GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The YWCA du Grand Lafayette has officially joined the Dress for Success Global Network. The local nonprofit held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to commemorate the event. Monday was an important day for several reasons. It was International Women’s Day, and it was the one year anniversary since the YWCA du Grand Lafayette opened the Boutique Persimmon Empowerment. “We were able to renovate an old 1,400 square foot aquatic locker room in a beautiful space where women could come and be treated with dignity and respect,” said Allison Beggs, President and CEO of YWCA du Grand. Lafayette. The YWCA had attempted to join the Dress for Success program at that time, but the organization had a moratorium on forming new chapters. Beggs said they couldn’t wait for the moratorium to be lifted to get to work to open Persimmon. A week after it opened, they had to close their doors as the COVID-19 pandemic began to have a massive impact on Indiana. They re-applied to be a part of Dress for Success with 18 letters of support from community leaders. In October 2020, they learned that they had been accepted and submitted the best application in the history of Dress for Success. “We are pleased to become the 145th affiliate of the Dress for Success Worldwide family, working hand in hand with the clients who equip them for this purpose,” said Beggs. “The impact of the Dress for Success program is significant and life changing,” said Michelle Brantley, YWCA member of Greater Lafayette Board and Greater Lafayette Commerce. From Grand Lafayette to Indianapolis, New York, London and Rome, Dress For Success is a non-profit organization that helps women find work clothes, career coaching and employment support with the goal of achieve economic independence. There are also Indiana chapters in Fort Wayne and South Bend. Dress for Success started in 1997 in a New York church basement and has seen international success. Dress for Success has adapted over 1.2 million women since its inception. Seventy percent of Dress for Success clients identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color, 50% live below the poverty line, 44% are single mothers, and they serve clients right from the start. age from 18 to women up to 60 years. “Today we are here, the first day of a remarkable journey that will bring so much to our community,” said Beggs. The YWCA could not have done this without the support of the community. Lafayette Town Clerk Cindy Murray attended the ceremony, and Local Mayors John Dennis and Tony Roswarski read a proclamation honoring the day. “While International Women’s Day is an opportunity to choose to challenge, recognize and amplify the progress made in advancing women’s rights,” Mayor Roswarski said in part. “And as the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed and intensified the many challenges women and those who identify as women face in the workplace,” Mayor Dennis said in part. With the help of the YWCA Dress for Success team, local women will be one step closer to overcoming these challenges. Click here to learn more about YWCA of Grater Lafayette’s Dress for Success program.







