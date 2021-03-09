John Legend revives the most overlooked male trend of the 1960s





John Legend is a bit of an old soul – soul being the operative term. The immensely talented singer, multi-instrumentalist, producer and EGOT (i.e. Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner) has been one of the most influencers of the 21st century revival of old-school soul music and R&B. Not only does he have a classic golden voice – he would give Frankie Sinatra a run for his money – but he’s also a traditionally chic man; showing all the men alive in the stakes of valentine romance and still being one of the hottest celebrities around. In short, he’s the very essence of old school cool. Just grab that crisp outfit he was spotted walking the streets of New York over the weekend. Not only is it a master class in the way of tailoring lace-up boots and dress jeans, but it’s also a revival of one of the most overlooked fashion artifacts of the 1960s: the mohair sweater. Mohair is a luxury fiber made from the hair of the Angora goat (not to be confused with the Angora rabbit, which produces Angora wool. Confused, we know.) Very soft, with a distinctive wispy appearance, it is often used to make cold clothes like scarves, hats and socks thanks to its excellent insulating properties. Mohair is one of the oldest fibers known to man, but the material became particularly popular in the 1960s as a material for suits and sweaters thanks to its natural luster and ease of dyeing, in especially in England. It also experienced a brief revival in the ’80s as part of the unofficial uniform of ska fans and skinheads. It has since become quite kitsch; the kind of thing your least favorite aunt might wear. A bad mohair sweater can be legendary bad. Fortunately, Legend’s is rather tasteful and it succeeds with aplomb. Also look at this color coordination. RELATED: The Best Color Combinations Any Man Can Achieve Fashion and confidence are intertwined: when you dress well, you feel good about yourself, and when you feel good about yourself, you dress well. This may explain why Legend looks so good, too: he is still climbing high after the very successful release of his seventh studio album. Greatest love, which fell in the middle of last year. Last year, Legend also performed as part of the Celebrate America TV special that honored Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States alongside other renowned artists like Bruce Springsteen, Dave Grohl, Jon Bon Jovi and Justin Timberlake. Read more







