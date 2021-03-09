Episode 21 mode: 1 | The Batavian





Press release: Struggle perpetually for his own “Personal Best, “Williamsville resident Susan Makai will share her story. Wednesday March 17th at 1:30 p.m. on Episode 21: 1 of Genesee Community College Fashion. For 32 years, Makai has owned and operated Personal Best, an internationally renowned and successful school that also teaches etiquette, communication and business protocol to hundreds of businesses, colleges and high schools in New York State. As part of Genesee Community College’s fashion program, Makai will appear via Zoom on a special Episode 21: 1 to tell her story and inspire audiences to continue to seek theirpersonal record. Join the FREE virtual presentation to find out how her upbringing, upbringing and life experiences led her to create Personal Best and what it has meant for her career – and those who have studied with her. With just one physical classroom, but streamed online to hundreds of students across the state, Personal Best has received numerous “Outstanding Education” awards and has been featured in books, magazines, and articles on. the talent and modeling industry. Most rewarding perhaps, Makai’s students have won hundreds of awards in national acting and modeling competitions, and some have gone on to successful careers in modeling, theater, and television. In addition to his successful business, Makai has served on business and fashion advisory boards for several educational institutions, including Genesee Community College. Most recently, she was elected to the national council of PRIMA, an association of talent managers and school principals. Makai is remembered by many from her role as a longtime fashion television commentator on “AM Buffalo,” the Channel 7 WKBW morning show, or as a weather reporter and film host at local CBS affiliates, NBC and FOX. Makai, who grew up in White Plains, came to western New York City to attend college where she earned an undergraduate degree in English Speech Teaching with a minor in Theater and a Masters in Education. In addition, Makai is a graduate of the Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at the University of Buffalo. To watch Fashion Episode 21: 1 with Susan Makai, visit Zoom here at 1:30 p.m. sure Wednesday March 17th. Fashion Episodes are a special collection of opportunities made available by the Fashion program at Genesee Community College. The fashion program has always been a flagship for the college. The knowledge and experience of the faculty and their dedication to their students has produced quality professional applicants and well-prepared transfer students since the inception of the program over 40 years ago. GCC is proud to maintain several articulation agreements specifically designed to support the career path of students in fashion programs. GCC students who earn a Fashion Business: AAS Merchandising can seamlessly transition to LIM to complete their BBA in Fashion Merchandising, Visual Merchandising, Marketing, or Management; or the BPS Fashion Merchandising program at Cazenovia College. In addition, the GCCFashion company: AAS Fashion DesignStudents can be transferred to Cazenovia’s BFA Fashion Design study program. Anyone interested in taking advantage of these transfer opportunities through GCC is encouraged to contact the GCC Student Success Center at (585) 345-6805 or by email at[email protected].







