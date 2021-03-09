Quick fashion guide to styling meggings for men

Quick fashion guide to styling meggings for men

For a lot of guys out there, meggings or leggings or something for the gym or working out, right? For others it may be the case, they are suitable for a basic casual outfit at home.

Well, do we have any news for you. Thanks to new innovative designs and colors, meggings can be worn as an everyday casual fashion piece that is now socially accepted and seen more than just sportswear.

However, their tight fit may leave little to the imagination when highlighting certain parts of the body (you know what I mean). It all depends on how you style any type of megging that really matters.

Here at Mens fashion Ireland, we’re going to show you some style tips when it comes to wearing meggings. They can be paired with other fashion staples and accessories to rock any casual fashion man.

Read on to see how leggings can not only provide comfort but also a great casual fashion finish.

Rock meggings in style

Like I said earlier, meggings aren’t just considered sportswear anymore. More and more male celebrities are wearing them, making them socially acceptable outside of the gym.

Not only are they super comfortable following the contour of your thighs and calves, but they can give you a booty look too!

The key things to remember when choosing any type of meggings are the fit and the choice of color. Meggings should always feature a fitted look at the legs and bottom.

Anything baggy looks cheap and crappy. Tones and color patterns come next. Any design goes in the gym, but outdoors is a whole different matter. If you are wearing them as a fashion choice then they should fit in with the rest of your assembly.

Experiment with layering

Meggings and posing are a complex part of achieving any decent fashion finish. Whether you decide to make a fashion statement or just casual, layering can be your best friend.

For any chic and casual look, opt for dark meggings. They go perfectly with a neutral polo shirt, a loose jacket and loafers. For something more with a dark edge, meggings with patterns look great. Add your jacket and oversized shades and it’s an image you own.

Think about accessories

The one great thing we love about meggings is that there are so many different ways to accessorize your fashion look. However, it all depends on the occasion, so think first.

A trendy flat cap or trilby looks cool when paired with a white t-shirt and black leggings. Add your fitted jacket and you have that cool celebrity look like Mr. Beckham himself.

Scarves and caps look cool for something understated and super casual. Neutral tees or an oversized shirt fused with dark meggings are cool.

Add shades and your belted man bag and school sneakers to complete the look. For fans of bling, a unique neck chain can bring your fashion finish closer.

Stylistic tips to remember

You can easily mix meggings with items from your weekend wardrobe look

Don’t be afraid to experiment with smarter fashion finishes, like introducing a men’s coat or cardigan to your mega finish.

Make sure your pick or your sneakers are worthy of the look you are trying to present. Clean and polished sneakers only

Create your own fashionable meggings finish when accessorizing. Be creative and personalize it.

Always consider fit, loose finishes are not acceptable.

Quick fashion guide to styling meggings for men

Main image courtesy of Mathias Lvstrm from Unsplash