Police cite women in Scottsdale Fashion Square Bath & Body Works brawl

Police said two women had been cited for assault and disorderly conduct in connection with a fight between employees and customers at a Bath & Body Works in Scottsdale on Saturday.

Scottsdale Police said they responded to a report of a disruption shortly before 5 p.m. inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square store. a young woman and her mother-in-law committed crimes related to the fight. The Arizona Republic is not naming the two women because they do not face felony charges.

Through an investigation, police said an argument and confrontation turned into a physical fight between two groups of people over cutting the line. Police interviewed the women involved, employees and witnesses, and reviewed the surveillance video.

The police report gives more information on what happened

It started when a mother was standing in line to pay with herbaby in a stroller. She was standing to the side in an attempt to physically distance herself.

Three related women queuing together stood in line to pay and the mother asked if they couldn’t see her and her baby standing there, the women told police.

The mother said the young woman put her body on the herd girl’s stroller so she told her to back up, according to the police report.

The young woman and her mother-in-law started arguing with the mother. The mother told police that the mother-in-law pushed her stroller and “lightly” pushed her.

Video posted on Instagram shows four employees trying to separate the women and telling the young woman and her mother-in-law to leave while the mother stands a few feet behind a candle.

Then the mother tells the mother-in-law that she is a “trailer park trash” at which point the young woman, dressed in black, comes back towards the mother and can be seen yelling at her and then shouting at her. throw him a bag. , who hits an employee in the face.

The stepmother, dressed in black and white, can be seen trying to push off an employee who is trying to make it to the altercation. The employee attempted to push her away, but made contact with her face, according to police reports.

The mother-in-law then ripped off the employee’s mask, grabbed the employee’s hair and struggled with her until another employee tried to help her and told police she was put the stepmother in a headache to stop the fighting, bringing the three to the ground, according to the report.

Another employee then separated them and pushed the related women out of the store.

An officer on leave arrived at the store after the physical scuffle, but said people were still screaming and pointing fingers at each other. The women continued to argue, so the officer grabbed the stepmother by the arms and pulled her away from the mother, according to reports, and the two linked women were then taken to the security office. The third related woman was never involved.

Bath & Body Works employees told police the mother repeatedly tried to keep her distance but the women continued to approach her. The employee who can be seen pulled to the ground by her hair said her glasses were broken in the scuffle, but declined to press charges.

Police said online video and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the two linked women were the physical attackers and that employees were trying to peacefully encroach on the women.

Millions of people watch viral video of the incident

Geneviève Denslows shared her video of anotherangle of the fight with the Republic of Arizona. It has garnered millions of views since it was first uploaded and prompted a response from a state official in support of an anti-mask bill.

Scottsdale Police said there was no evidence to support claims online that the altercation was racially motivated or about COVID-19, masks or social distancing.

According to Officer Kevin Watts, a spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department, police have determined the probable cause of the citations of women suspected of tort assault and disorderly conduct.

The two women were released at the scene, Watts said.

Police reports have indicated that the Bath & Body Works store has confirmed it will help prosecute as a victim of disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for Bath & Body Works said in an emailed statement Monday that “we are deeply concerned about the incident at one of our stores and are currently investigating the matter in partnership with the forces of the local order “.

