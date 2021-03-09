Is foreclosure a dress rehearsal for your clients’ retirement?





1. Its endless. There doesn’t seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel. Pandemic: The deployment of the vaccine is underway, but experts warn that new strains of the virus are emerging. How long will this last?

Retirement: your client has stopped working. They might be 30 years or older ahead of them. Will they outlive their savings? 2. I am stuck in the house. Many places you want to go are closed. Pandemic: Lockout varies. In other countries, most people have to stay indoors, except for exercise. Stores are closed except for those providing essential services such as groceries.

Retirement: You can leave if you wish, but most of the things you would like to do cost money. 3. Can you afford it within your budget? I want to see the children, but I can’t. They are also subject to foreclosure rules. It is impractical, but it protects people, especially the elderly. Pandemic: If they’re not in your bubble, you shouldn’t get together. If they live across the country, they don’t travel anywhere.

Retirement: they have a busy life. They took jobs across the country. It costs money to visit them. Money you don’t have. 4. I am waiting for a government check. Stimulus controls help. They keep coming. Pandemic: The government has sent out several sets of checks to individuals and businesses. The goals are to keep the economy running and to help those affected by job losses.

Retirement: Social Security has adjustments to the cost of living, but daily prices often rise faster than inflation. You hope the government will increase benefits. 5. Is telemedicine the future? It is increasingly difficult to see your doctor. Pandemic: In the UK, elective surgeries and other procedures have been suspended. Doctors saw the patients via video calls.

Retirement: Health care costs are rising much faster than inflation. A logical solution might be to treat people remotely, unless they have purchased an additional level of insurance coverage. 6. I cannot travel abroad. The borders are closed. As easy as that. Pandemic: people are afraid to fly. Cruise ships haven’t been sailing for almost a year.

Retirement: Vacation travel is only available to those who can afford it. If you can’t, you stay home. 7. I cannot dine in restaurants. The winter weather hampered alfresco dining. Pandemic: Restaurants have reopened cautiously, but often at 25% or 50% capacity. Some are closed and will never reopen.

Retreat: Restaurants may be open, but they cost money. You could spend $ 150 per couple on dinner when you were working, but retirement is another story. It’s cheaper to eat at home. 8. I can’t meet my friends for a drink. The bars have been closed for a long time. Pandemic: Bars and social distancing don’t seem to go hand in hand. Either way, it would be difficult to drink while wearing a mask.

Retirement: going out for a drink is expensive. It’s cheaper to drink at home with your friends. 9. I cannot attend sporting events. Even the Super Bowl had reduced seats. Pandemic: Sporting events typically involve crowds entering and leaving the stadium. Getting food and using the toilet bring people together. This is not happening.

Retirement: According to Statista, the average ticket price for Major League Baseball in 2019 ranged from $ 52 to $ 167. Can you still afford to be a fan? 10. Television is my only entertainment. But it’s much better than in our childhood. Pandemic: Thank goodness for Netflix and other streaming services.

Retirement: According to Statista, the average monthly cable TV bill in 2019 ranged from $ 51 to $ 100 for 34% of subscribers and $ 100 to $ 150 for 28% of subscribers. Has your client included this in their retirement spending projections? What’s the bottom line? During the pandemic, your client was stuck at home due to restrictions. Your client may be stuck at home during retirement because they don’t have enough disposable income to pay for the things they would like to do. The pandemic could be a red flag for retirement planning.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos