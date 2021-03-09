Griffin Mark is building a fashion empire and online fans | Covid-19

BELOIT If you make it social media, Griffin Mark, 18, has done a lot.
Thanks to his ingenuity and status among a generation of digital natives, the budding entrepreneur has used Tik Tok and Instagram to launch a new fashion line called Off the Mark Made in Failure and set trends to influence. culture and standards.
I learned how people react to things and how their minds change over time with new ideas. Generation Z is open-minded, he said.
Mark has wisely used his extra time at home this year during the pandemic to look after his future. The son of Brian Mark’s funeral home owners, Brian and Diane Mark, graduated from Janesville Craig High School early and is heading to Los Angeles to start modeling and promoting his fashion line in two weeks. Themed on the demise of pop culture, her spring collection includes shoes, hoodies, pants, sunglasses and socks.
It’s good to be alone sometimes and it’s great to do a lot of work, said Mark. Fashion is my passion in life, creating things that make people happy.
Mark has always loved fashion and entrepreneurship. When he was 12, he started a resale business outside of his home where he found deals on items like Louis Vuitton shoes or other high-end vintage clothing and resold them online.
I made a good amount of money. I did it from 12 to 16 years old and had good sales, said Mark.
Soon Mark was designing his own clothes, but needed to promote his brand and gain industry contacts. He started using Tik Tok and Instagram mostly under the pseudonyms #griffinspreminum and #shoutoutyahweh along with other accounts to create a follow. Between his various social media platforms, he has built a social media empire of over 1.5 million subscribers.
Social media is the easiest way to build a business and a personal brand. You don’t do it right if you don’t market yourself with social media, Mark said.
His videos on Tik Tok are mostly what he calls fashion comedy.
I’m going to make a video around my outfit. In another video, I’m going to make a joke about it, he says.
He also started some trends on Tik Tok.
I started political rap. I would use a rap song and act like I’m a politician, he said.
Mark explained that he started the Tik Tok videos to develop his brand and his personal image. He started a trend during the summer that took off called Fem Boy Fridays where he wore a skirt to open people’s minds to fashion and help eradicate toxic masculinity. Mark said his often random videos will take off with lots of followers. For example, a video of him in an outfit or with his face in the mirror might unexpectedly get 2 million views.
Mark slowly developed his fashion sense, which he describes as unisex with a punk rock feel. His videos sometimes show him in a skirt or pearls as part of an effort to break gender norms in fashion.
There shouldn’t be any barriers between gender and fashion, he said.
To create his pieces, he found manufacturers in Los Angeles and China to help him on the production side.
I design everything in Photoshop, create 3D models and send them to them, he said.
He is currently awaiting the arrival of his last pieces.
During his many hours online, Mark began to network in the fashion industry as well as other young people who have started various businesses. Recently, he traveled to the Denver, Colorado area to meet three longtime friends he met via social media who are starting their own businesses.
Mark said he plans to develop his brand and model for a year and start college in a year to study entrepreneurship or marketing.
Mark plans to be at New York Fashion Week one day and continue designing furniture and even homes.
For now, Mark plans to expand his fashion lines, examine some store opportunities in Madison and Los Angeles, model and continue his online presence with new surprises.
Social media is the best way to grow as a person, said Mark.