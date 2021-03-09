Wows In Cutout Midi – Hollywood Life





Kourtney Kardashian had a haute couture moment in her bedroom. The ‘KUWTK’ star rocked a Roberto Cavalli cutout dress with Tom Ford shoes while posing on her heavenly bed. Kourtney kardashian turned her bed into a catwalk for her latest Instagram post. In the selfies shared on March 7, blogger Poosh, 41, posed on her bed while wearing a cutout midi dress with a built-in bra from the Italian fashion powerhouse. Roberto Cavalli. With billowy sleeves and lace detailing along the bra, Kourtney’s look was like ’90s gothic grunge meets yachting chic outfit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashianstar maintained the black theme with wedge heels from Tom ford it reminded us of a Bratz doll. Kourtney seemed to have gotten her dress from the Janet Mandell showroom, including its stylist Dani Michelle tagged in a repost of the outfit. The showroom is currently renting the Roberto Cavalli room for $ 350 over a seven day period! Kourtney’s long mermaid extensions, courtesy of the hairstylist Glen Coco, were also in these glamorous photos (a very different look than the blonde highlighting hair she wore as a teenager). And celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer gave Kourtney the classic Los Angeles “It” girl look – full nude lips, tanned cheeks and smoky eyes – to complete the beauty look. Kourtney has wowed her 113 million Instagram fans with one amazing photo after another lately! The mother-of-three channeled so much heat into this photo of herself rocking a cheeky red bikini by a lake, and in this mirror selfie in which Kourt was knocked out in a black swimsuit a room. Along with maintaining an enviable Instagram feed and running Poosh, Kourtney is enjoying her new romance with a friend turned lover. Travis Barker. “He finally just took a step and that’s how it took it to the next level. He couldn’t hide it anymore, ”said a source close to Kourtney EXCLUSIVELY. Hollywoodlife. At present, however, the relationship “is still nothing too serious at this point”; instead, Kourtney and Travis are “right now exploring the transition from a friendship to a romantic relationship,” our source said.







