Men’s football beats Notre-Dame 1-0 in overtime to start conference – The Cavalier Daily





Virginia men’s football dominated Notre Dame Sunday afternoon at Klockner Stadium in spectacular fashion, winning 1-0 in overtime. After 90 minutes of scoreless action, second-year midfielder Jeremy Verley scored a golden goal from afar to end the game and give the Cavaliers (5-4-1, 1-0 ACC) a victory over the Fighting Irish (6-5, 0-1 ACC). With the win on Sunday, Virginia claimed her 200th ACC victory, becoming the first ACC school to reach that milestone. The Cavaliers also avenged their loss to the Fighting Irish in October when Notre Dame defeated Virginia 2-1 in double overtime. Both teams had limited opportunities on goal in the first half. Virginias’ best scoring opportunity came in the seventh minute, when second-year striker / midfielder Kevin Ogudugu found himself a one-on-one with main goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin, who managed to make the stop and keep the game scoreless. Notre-Dame then responded with a chance to score in the 27th minute when junior forward Jack Lynn fired a shot on goal from the penalty area. Senior forward Irakoze Donasiyano put in a formidable defensive effort, sliding to stop Lynns’ shot and maintain the level of play. The second half saw the continuation of the defensive battle between the two teams. Notre Dame recorded two shooting attempts in the second half, but both missed the goal. Virginia’s defense didn’t allow a single shot on goal throughout the game. In attack, the Cavaliers beat the Fighting Irish but couldn’t find the back of the net during settlement. With the score tied 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes, the game headed for sudden death in overtime. Early in overtime, the Cavaliers won a free kick near midfielder after Notre Dames second-year midfielder Michael Pellegrino was given a yellow card. Verley stepped in to take the kick and served the ball into the box, where it bounced once before finding the back of the net to end the game. The goal was Verleys first as a Cavalier and his third point in the last two games. For both teams this match was really important and three really important points [for us], Coach George Gelnovatch said. It was well deserved and I think we deserved to win the game. I don’t know the last time we played a Notre Dame team that didn’t register a shot on goal so there is a lot to say not just for the guys at the back but for the whole team. . It was a great team performance and a lot of good individual performances from young guys. Going back to the fall season, the Cavaliers have had five out of 10 games decided in overtime. With its victory over Notre-Dame, Virginia improves its record this season in overtime to 2-2-1. The Cavaliers also recorded their second straight shutout and their third of the season. The Cavaliers continue their conference game on Saturday when they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dorrance Field and the game will be televised live on ACCNX.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos