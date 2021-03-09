Barbara Ruiz talks about fashion upcycling, sustainability

Where most people see a tea towel, artist Barbara Ruiz sees a shirt waiting to be recycled.

Each piece lets me know what will be the next step in this weird and artistic way, she says.

The Evanston-based artist owns Retro * Fit, a clothing brand that breathes new life into old clothes and accessories with an emphasis on sustainability. Retro * Fit emphasizes slow fashion, avoiding big manufacturers and prioritizing ethical production.

Ruiz said she was immersed in art since she was a child, but her passion has always been fashion. After studying fashion design at Columbia College in Chicago, Ruiz opened three boutiques in Chicago.

At the time, it was really fun, but I didn’t really think about the origin of all of these things, Ruiz said. It was really a learning process, there is this whole question of who makes your clothes and where do they really come from?

After the 2008 recession forced her to close her stores, Ruiz said she wanted to open another store, one that didn’t fall into the traditional model. She said it didn’t feel good to have clothes made by a wholesaler when she didn’t know who made them or what the company’s practices were.

Instead, Ruiz decided last year to take up one of his hobbies by recycling donated clothes and turning it into a business. Although the process differs from piece to piece, Ruiz said she usually adds embellishments or reworks the fabric of a piece to transform it into a fashionable piece of clothing.

I wanted to make sure I’m really aware and aware of what’s going on when you throw things away, Ruiz said. What’s up? It’s so easy to throw something away, but it just didn’t go.

Although the pandemic derailed his plans for a brick and mortar store in Evanston, Ruiz spent time in quarantine developing a website. She said the learning curve was tough because she hadn’t dealt with e-commerce or the technological aspects of it before.

Its website has three sections: recycled clothing, a selection of sustainable brands, and used parts that don’t require recycling. Ruiz said it was important for her to focus on brands owned by women, socially conscious, who give back to their communities. It also ensures that its packaging is recycled and compostable.

Ruizs ‘friend, ceramicist Susan McBride, said she admires Ruizs’ work ethic and creativity.

McBride recounted a specific shirt she bought from Ruiz, on which she sewed a gold line in the style of Japanese Kintsugi, a type of art that repairs pottery using gold stitching. McBride said that as a ceramist she was interested in Kintsugi, so she appreciated Ruiz’s creativity in applying it to clothing.

Barbara does a similar thing (to the concept of Kintsugi) with textiles and clothing that breathe new life into discarded items, McBride said. (Her brand) is a thoughtful, thoughtful way to improve the world and use her incredible talents.

Steve Johnson, Ruizs’ husband, said he loved seeing his wife’s idea blossom in a business right from their home.

The closeness of working together right now on our entrepreneurial projects is a lot of fun, it’s fun to have the water cooler talked about again, Johnson said.

Johnson, who has been married to Ruiz for almost 25 years, said he admired how ahead of the curve his wife is in terms of fashion sense, which he has noticed since the day they met. .

He said he was excited to see the future of the Ruizs boutique, which he hopes will bring the Evanston community together through fashion.

So that she can take her background as a brick and mortar owner and her concern to know where things are going with fashion and our environment and turn it into a business, it’s really cool to see let it come together, Johnson said.

Ruiz said she loves recycling because anyone can see the clothes were made by human hands. She said that recycling clothes is her form of meditation, something that has become necessary in her daily life.

Ultimately, she hopes her store can continue the conversation about sustainability and ethics in the fashion world.

I hope this really becomes something that is a regular part of our wardrobes and our lives, Ruiz said. Who benefits and who is really harmed by the practices of these large companies? Just getting the word out is another reason I do all of this.

