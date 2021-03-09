Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor gives a sultry touch to the high street in a corset top, blazer dress
- Janhvi Kapoor offers a fresh and unique blend of femininity with a modern twist at Roohi promotions in a pink print corset top and hot pink corset blazer dress and we are adding these two looks to favorites to add a sultry and flirty vibe to our wardrobe. summer, without burning a hole in our pocket
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATE MARCH 9, 2021 at 12:12 am IST
Unleashing her sartorial side like never before, Janhvi Kapoor is on fire as she serves up one breathtaking fashionable look after another during the ongoing promotional periods for her upcoming horror-comedy film, Roohi. Giving high street fashion a hot and steamy twist, Janhvi offered a fresh and unique blend of femininity with a modern twist in her latest looks at Roohi promotions and we’re adding two to your favorites to add a sultry and alluring vibe to our summer wardrobe, without burning a hole in our pocket.
Taking on social media, the 24-year-old flooded the internet with scores of her photos in two sultry looks from Day 5 of the promotions. In a series of photos, the diva was seen donning a rose-print corset top.
Crafted from polyester, the black base top featured front panels and was reinforced with internal cups and underwire cups for the perfect fit. Janhvi paired it with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans to unite a disruptive attitude with traditional glamor.
Accessorizing her look with a few silver rings from Raf Fine Jewelry and a pair of silver earrings from Soni Sapphire, Janhvi wore a dab of luscious lipstick to amplify the heat quotient.
Leaving her hair open in her signature mid-length hairstyle, Janhvi flaunted rosy makeup with full eyebrows and mascara-laden lashes.
In another set of photos from day 5 only of Roohi promotions, Janhvi was seen killing in a hot pink linen corset blazer dress with solid shoulders and a cinched waist. The dress featured two side pockets, a breast pocket and tie details on the sleeves and back.
The rose-print corset top is attributed to second-hand clothing brand Lavish Alice, which boasts of international and contemporary womenswear. The corset top originally costs $ 42.00 on their designer website which is 3.071.
As for the hot pink corset blazer dress, it was from Indian fashion label Polite Society, which prides itself on its maverick dressing. The blazer dress is part of their Jawdrop Dress collection and is priced at 10,000 on their designer website.
Janhvi Kapoor was dressed for these looks by famous stylists Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal and Shubhi Kumar.
