Binghamton introduces Levell Sanders as men’s basketball coach





VESTAL (WBNG) – Binghamton University introduced Levell Sanders as the new interim men’s basketball coach on Monday afternoon. Sanders will hold the interim label after Tommy Dempsey’s contract is not renewed after nine seasons. Sanders has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach on the men’s staff. He said he was briefed on the decision to be named interim coach last Sunday, following the Bearcats’ loss to Hartford in the first round of the America East tournament. Sanders said he met the team last Monday after the announcement. “We had the opportunity to talk to everyone and let them know that we are all in the same boat. Throughout the last week and even today I have spoken with the players individually. .we absolutely have to stay in close contact, ”says Sanders. Sanders played college basketball at Seton Hall, where he was an All-BIG EAST selection. After 15 years of professional career abroad, Sanders became head coach of BK JIP Pardubice in the Czech Republic. Sanders spent five years with the team, taking them to the 2017 FIBA ​​European Cup qualifying rounds, and was also named Czech Republic League Coach of the Year. Sanders said his coaching style begins with “playing hard”. “If you can play hard, and you have to play hard, everything else after that will take care of itself,” Sanders said. “Defensively we like to be aggressive … I think we have a team that can be aggressive and we will be. Offensively I want to push the ball up and down the pitch … I think that’s something. something that will get the fan base excited if we can play a style based on speed. “ Last season’s Bearcats roster included eight sophomores who will receive one year of eligibility. “The good thing about us is that we have a young core. These guys are going to have a great offseason and be able to get better and better. Of course you’re always looking for ways to improve and I think we can, “he said. “Scholarships and things like that, we still have to work on that, but if we have the opportunity to add some good student-athletes to the team to help us become a better team, we will definitely look to do that,” but we still have a few weeks to make decisions. “ Sanders said he has yet to think about how he will measure success next season, but he’s striving for one thing. “We have very, very good players in our program, but again we all have to improve, not just the good players, but the coaches. We have to continually seek information. I think there is room for improvement. improvement, and I haven’t thought about wins and losses or anything like that, but for me, it’s the day to day getting better every day. “

