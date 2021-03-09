Harvards rapid fashion crisis | Notice

Harvard students generally care about environmental conservation, tackling climate change, and preventing human rights violations. Yet in the choice between sticking to our values ​​and embodying our clubs in a socially and environmentally harmful fast fashion, we usually choose the latter.

In the first week of my arrival on campus, my closet was filled with boxy t-shirts from FOP, my freshman dorm, an IOP info session, and PBHA (which I don’t even follow. involved!).

T-shirts weren’t the only loot endlessly thrown in the early years to persuade them to join clubs. Fall activity booths are overflowing with personalized stress balls, water bottles and stickers. This equipment is mainly made from fragile plastic requiring significant amounts of the water and toxic chemicals produce, which will probably be used once and then end up in a landfill or as oceanic microplastic.

Our misplaced motivations are fueling a rapid fashion crisis at Harvard. Quick mode is a clothing production method focused on the rapid production of large volumes of cheap and low-quality clothing with high environmental and social cost. To align our consumption choices with our values, students can replace trending advertising with meaningful experiences to attract new members. We can see that this will strengthen communities in addition to benefiting the environment.

Even the most avid lawyers among us are falling prey to fast fashion. In preparation for a rally in 2019 to protest the University’s investment in fossil fuels, Divest Harvard purchased hundreds of bright orange t-shirts. One of them is now hanging in my closet, the color goes well with my auburn hair.

Although these inexpensive shirts look innocent, they were made in Nicaragua, presumably under inhumane working conditions which abound the garment industry. Shirts that are half non-organic cotton and half polyester require significant resources to produce: 2700 liters of water, a third of a pound of pesticides, and 2.1 kg of CO2 are needed to make a single cotton t-shirt. A polyester t-shirt is responsible for 5.5 kg of CO2. The microfibers that cottage from synthetic materials like polyester contribute 35 percent of primary microplastics polluting the ocean.

There is no denying the sentimental value of university equipment. We accept or buy loot because it is a way to show the spirit of the school and the pride of the house and the organizations we belong to (a subtle and socially more acceptable way to drop the H-bomb is to carry her). After college, the equipment reminds us of all the good times we had. How else would I remember that I was a Matthews Meerkat and not a mole rat in my first year if it wasn’t for my shirt provided by Harvard?

While everyone has the right to buy items of sentimental value, Harvard has a problem with quantity and quality. At the end of college, students end up with dozens of unflattering t-shirts that don’t do much to increase their experience bank. Instead, these clothes clutter our closets and minds until they are thrown away.

One potential solution to Harvards’ fast fashion problem is to buy environmentally friendly and responsibly produced products. There is now a plethora inexpensive clothing brands using responsible methods. The College can do its part by purchasing 100% organic cotton t-shirts for Orientation Week and Housing Day. Organic cotton, although arguably more expensive, uses 91 percent less water than non-organic cotton and is pesticide-free. The University can also set up donation bins or recycling stations for torn clothes all year round in order to limit waste.

Unfortunately, buying from responsible brands is not enough. Changing suppliers does not force us to re-examine our unsustainable practices and our futile devotion to overconsumption. Additionally, I have yet to come across a company capable of producing massive quantities of customizable t-shirts using socially and environmentally responsible practices at a price low enough to satisfy the limited budgets of academic organizations.

Given the lack of manufacturers of durable, customizable and inexpensive clothing, the most reasonable alternative is to reduce consumption.

Elizabeth Segran, Senior Editor for Fast Company, valorize that businesses should complement single-use promotional products with meaningful experiences that ultimately build stronger people-to-people connections while reducing waste.

Harvard student groups can do the same. Clubs can advertise to new students by setting up photo booths, hosting a baking event (vegan, of course), or finding other ways to leave passers-by with positive experiences rather than just another piece of plastic. . If board members insist on loot, take a trip to one of Bostons’ many thrift stores. You will lose some brand recognition, but you will gain lasting memories and consumes less In the process.

We all have to make sacrifices to promote environmental and social justice. Trading crappy t-shirts and single-use shashkas for positive experiences and greater people-to-people connection is a price I’m more than willing to pay. If you’re okay with it, it’s time to wear your values ​​and maybe think twice before accepting the next free piece of plastic that is offered to you.

Ariel G. Silverman 23, a social studies concentrator, lives at Mather House. His column appears every other Tuesday.

Have a suggestion, question or concern for the Crimson Editorial Board? Click on here.