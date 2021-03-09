Four strategic imperatives for luxury fashion retailers

For luxury fashion brands, Covid-19 has been a wake-up call to the fundamental inefficiencies of their business model. OC&C Strategy Consultants presents four pillars of transformation for the industry’s post-pandemic avatar.

Discretionary spending was among the first economic victims of Covid-19. With widespread job losses and a looming recession, few were considering luxury purchases. Fashion brands have had to contend with declining revenues, in addition to supply chain disruptions on an unprecedented scale.

According to OC&C experts, this scenario was a revelation. “A tough 2020 has forced luxury executives to take a break and reflect on their current way of working,” said Luca Bettale, partner at Long Term Partners – an Italian management consulting firm that joined OC&C in 2019.

“Most of all, it gave them the opportunity to think about the structural changes they could bring.” For a glimpse of this transformation, the consulting firm interviewed CEOs of top luxury brands with combined revenue of $ 25 billion in France and Italy. For most leaders, the way forward for luxury fashion is greater integration across the luxury supply chain – from “upstream” sources and producers to “downstream” suppliers and retailers.

With this goal in mind, four strategic imperatives can be defined for tomorrow’s luxury market – each with varying inputs, time frames and economic value. A brief summary:

Reshaping the seasons into a continuous offering

The entire luxury supply chain has traditionally been geared towards seasonal launches – via the spring, summer, fall and winter collections. Spring and summer sales were sloppy last year, resulting in a delay in sourcing and forcing brands to find innovative ways to market their products throughout the year. In this case, this method is both effective and popular.

“Brands recognize the need to engage consumers with new monthly offerings,” noted Bettale. The underlying framework will always be a seasonal approach, complemented by a dynamic clothing line. For upstream, this means smaller volumes, quick turnaround times and lower costs. The innuendoes of this approach were already visible before the pandemic, which catalyzed change.

Engineering flexibility in the production process

On average, luxury brands design products up to a year in advance, and also find themselves anticipating volumes and sales. For experts, this approach is doomed to “all terrain”. Instead, brands must “become nimble go-karts designed specifically to bypass a competitive market.”

Again, this means collaboration between brands and suppliers to plan products, minimize risk, balance costs, adapt to changes and “manage volume and mix gaps”. It also means building a long-term relationship of trust with suppliers, as opposed to the traditional “one season only” approach. “The cost of flexibility is lower than the cost of getting off the road: this is the real lesson of the pandemic,” noted Anna Mirenda, partner at Long Term Partners.

Flow management: from “ deadlines ” to “ appointments ”

Deadlines in luxury production are notoriously loose. In an age where customer preferences are determined by the quality and timeliness of service, this approach will need to change. Small volumes, frequent deliveries and dynamic production require precision that must be cultivated upstream and downstream.

The researchers recommend viewing deadlines as “mandatory appointments” rather than guidelines. “The logistics and quality management model, as well as its organization (internal or external to the brand), will become much more important than today. These concepts are not new, but the speed of change will increase, ”noted Mirenda.

Sustainability is the goal

Last on the list is a focus on sustainability – beyond isolated initiatives to promote sustainable fashion and towards a more sustainable supply chain both in processes and in materials.

Most of the big brands – LVMH Group and Kering Group included – are committed to a greener future, but the sector lacks clear rules, standards and a common infrastructure for sustainable development. The suppliers have enormous power here, because they have the technical capacities to concretely introduce sustainable innovation. Greater collaboration throughout the supply chain will likely put brands in a better position.

To sum up in Bettale’s words, “brands will need to review their organizational models, redefine the rules of engagement with suppliers and share long-term programs.”