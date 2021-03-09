Meghan Markle wore a dress in her favorite print for this new family portrait





Last night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed to Oprah and the world that they were expecting a baby girl, scheduled for the summer. This good news came during their special two hour interview. To coincide with the gender reveal, couples photographer Misan Harriman posted a new family photo, this time including Archie. Markle, in an off-the-shoulder floral dress, was seen hugging Archie to his chest as Prince Harry wrapped his arms around his wife. This unpublished family portrait joins the small archive of images that offer a glimpse into the couple’s private life. Harriman, wrote: What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends and welcome to #girldad club H. The photo is one of several taken by Harriman on his iPad in the couple’s second pregnancy announcement photoshoot. If you remember the first Instagram photo, Markle wore a minimalist dress custom designed by Wes Gordon, Carolina Herrera’s creative director. This time she traded it in for a sage palm and floral print long dress by La Ligne, a New York-based label. The two flaunted their relaxed personalities by going without shoes. Markle is clearly a fan of nature-themed prints, as she recently wore an Oscar de la Renta lemon print dress during a pre-filmed video promoting her and Prince Harry’s production company. , Archewell Audio. And for her revealing interview with Oprah, Markle donned a Giorgio Armani wrap dress with a simple white lotus pattern. This floral dress also carried a subliminal meaning that the lotuses represent rebirth and re-emergence, according to City Country. While this photo portrays the family as a happy threesome (and soon a family of four), it took a while for Markle and Prince Harry to get here. In the interview with Oprah, Markle discussed her previous mental health issues during her tenure as royal and revealed the hardships she had to endure from the UK tabloid press. Now that Markle is officially a resident of the West Coast and lives a less procedural lifestyle, her taste for clothing has also returned to the days of her Pre-Duchess of Sussex. The star isn’t beholden to any kind of royal protocol now, especially when it comes to clothing, so fans can expect a more airy and effortless California outfit. Markles’ The Exact Line dress is sold out, but you can purchase similar off-the-shoulder silhouettes below. Then keep an eye out for Markle’s more floral printed maternity sets, it won’t be the last. We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

