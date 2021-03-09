How Bimini Bon Boulash Made Acne A Fashion Statement

There is a worldwide industry dedicated to removing them from your skin, but RuPaul’s Drag Race United Kingdom Star Bimini Bon Boulash made a serious case for flaunting your zits, from head to toe.

As part of the Season 2 episode of March 4, the contestants were tasked with creating looks under the theme “Stoned on the Runway,” for which the competing queens created various jewelry encrusted looks.

Bimini’s rendition came in the form of a flesh-colored “zit suit”, completely covered in clusters of red 3D gems that looked like acne breakouts. Even her makeup and shoes matched, with enough pustules to make a popper lose his mind.

“Did I have acne? Bimini questioned or declared, rather on Twitter to a resounding “absolutely” from the fans.

And on Instagram, the drag provocateur spoke more about creating the outfit: “When I got this category, I knew that was the runway to make this amazing idea Ella had and bring it to life,” Bimini wrote of its longtime creative partner, Ella Lynch. “Obsessed with this fashion moment.”

Under, PAPER spoke with Ella Lynch to talk about her collaboration with Bimini and creating the instantly iconic zit suit.

You’ve been working with Bimini for a while. How did this creative partnership start? I met Bimini in 2015 when she was brought in as a glass washer at a club I worked at in Dalston. Part of my job was making costumes for all the staff, which they hated wearing until Bimini came along, which was quite up to the mark. Every week I would make something different for her, often hats with lights on so people could see her coming through the crowd to pick up glasses. Eventually I moved in with her and almost instantly started making her stuff from things we had dragged around the house or pieces from charity shops, and it grew from there as she was getting more serious about the pickup.

What does the collaborative process between the two of you look like? It’s really nice, because we both have a really creative gel. Bimini is up for anything, so I’m never afraid to try something different or push things forward. Working with someone so caring who gives me confidence in my ideas means that I flourish creatively and improve my work. We’re both always looking for what’s next and how we can make things better. It’s something we did just for fun and got professional.

Where are you pulling references from when creating this work? It’s really hard to tell. I really like to reference in my work, so I am constantly looking at a wide range of things. Taking lots of screenshots is part of my high brow low brow process.

What conversations did the zit suit start? A few years ago, another queen asked me to embellish a pantsuit for her. She gave me the stones she wanted me to use, which I wasn’t a fan of, and I said they looked like pimples and boils. While working on the costume the idea hit me, so I messaged Bimini saying, “We have to make an acne-covered flesh-colored costume using these stones.” So when she got the list of costumes she needed Drag Race, we thought the [“Stoned on the Runway”] would be the perfect time.

What was the process of creating this look? I don’t tend to build things from scratch. I prefer to sort the collages together. Once I found the different pieces and ordered the most zit-like stones I could find, it was just a matter of stoning for days and days. We had a different wig initially, which ended up being called the “BoJo”, so at the last minute we got a new style of it that was on the show. We tried the look on with suspenders as well, but that was a step too far. I kept the style low-key enough not to distract from the costume.

How did you both expect this look would be received? I was worried about it. I was actually going to scrap it right before she left for the shoot and do something more Drag race-y, because I just didn’t think it would go right and I doubted it read like acne, but Bimini reassured me. I also thought people might not be in the pub owner’s wig, but it turns out everyone is more open-minded than I thought.