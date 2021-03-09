Fashion
Jill Bidens’ lemon print dress is approved by Meghan Markle
Monday, First Lady Dr Jill Biden took center stage in state departments International Women of Courage Award Ceremony to deliver a speech in honor of International Women’s Day. For the event, Dr Biden chose a lemon-print dress from Oscar de la Rentas’ pre-spring 21 collection. She paired the short-sleeved dress with a matching mask and bright yellow pumps. But it wasn’t just the uplifting impression that caught our attention. Rather it was the fact that Meghan markle previously wore almost exactly the same dress.
In February, Markle wore the sleeveless peplum version of the one-man look. virtual Spotify event. The event, during which Markle and Prince Harry discussed their new podcast series Archewell Audio, marked the couple’s first public appearance since announcing they were expecting their second child, who we know now is a girl. The two dresses of Dr. Bidens called the Citrus Primavera Belted Day Dress and Markles Citrus low waist dress are still available to shop, albeit in limited sizes and at a premium price. (Dr. Bidens’ style costs $ 2,890, while Markles costs $ 3,490.)
Fashion isn’t the only thing the two women share their opinions on. There were also similarities between Dr Bidens’ speech on Monday and what Markle shared on Sunday. say it all with Oprah.
During his speech, Dr Biden spoke about the women honored at the annual ceremony. A few [of them] are just starting a trip they didn’t ask for, she said. They are fighting for their own life and for their children. They want to right the wrongs of our past, to build a better future for all.
In interview with Oprah, during which she discussed joining the Royal family, Markle also spoke about being pushed into her place without knowing what it entailed and the consequences it would have on her. emotional and mental well-being. She also discussed her need to protect her son Archie. Ultimately, however, Markle found a way to build a better future for herself and her family: bigger than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.
Compare the two dresses below.
