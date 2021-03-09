NJ man arrested: FBI takes 2 more into custody, including Roberto Minuta, who served as Roger Stone’s bodyguard following the riot on Capitol Hill

NEW YORK – Two men wanted in the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol were arrested over the weekend, including one believed to have served as a bodyguard for Roger Stone, longtime political confidant of former President Donald Trump, have announced Monday the federal authorities.

Roberto Minuta, 36, of Hackettstown, New Jersey, violated US Capitol grounds and “aggressively berated and taunted US Capitol police officers” during the Jan. 6 uprising, the FBI said in documents judicial.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, of Dillon, MT, was also arrested over the weekend on charges of pushing a metal police barricade on officers during the uprising, court records show.

Meanwhile, Jacob Chansley, the man from Phoenix who wore makeup, no shirt and a fur hat with horns while inside the Capitol during the siege, will remain in jail until trial, a judge in Washington said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth explained that Chansley carried a spear into the Capitol, ignored police orders to leave, used a megaphone to encourage other rioters and was among the first rioters to enter the building.

Chansley does not fully appreciate the gravity of the charges against him, Lamberth said. The judge said he did not believe Chansley would meet the conditions of release.

At least five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the violence at the Capitol, and two other officers subsequently committed suicide. More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Minuta had been “fitted with military-style clothing and equipment, including clothing bearing a coat of arms linked to the Oath Keepers,” the FBI said, referring to the far-right anti-government militia.

The New York Times identified Minuta as one of six people who provided security for Stone in the hours leading up to the assault on the Capitol. Stone, who was pardoned after his sentence on multiple charges was initially commuted by Trump, was in Washington on the day of the assault but has denied any involvement.

Assistant US Attorney Benjamin Gianforti told a White Plains federal court magistrate that Minuta was one of the Oath Keepers who were illegally providing independent security in Washington for “various high profile people whom I will not name.”

Minuta, who was arrested at his tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York, told federal agents “something like, ‘Why am I being targeted here? Why don’t you sue the members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter? “” Gianforti mentioned.

The prosecutor said the statements suggested “a lack of remorse for his actions and continued allegiance to the ideology that led him to break the law.”

He accused Minuta of “yelling at the Capitol policemen on January 6 and spitting at their feet, which is one of the most disrespectful acts one can do.”

Gianforti said Minuta canceled her phone account on March 1 and got rid of her iPhone while moving between a home in Texas and her business in New York.

Ben Gold, the court-appointed lawyer in Minuta, said his client was not violent on January 6. A trial judge agreed, leaving him to be released on $ 150,000 bail despite the prosecutor’s request, he would be detained as a danger to the community and risked fleeing.

“It’s not a flight risk. It’s not a danger to the community,” Gold said.

The lawyer said a criminal complaint describing the charges indicated that Minuta had forcibly entered the Capitol, yet the description afterwards “does not say he used an ounce of force.”

Authorities said Sturgeon, the man from Montana, was identified through video from the police body camera and photographs posted on social media.

The FBI said Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business, visited Kenya on January 24 and was deported from that country to New York. He was arrested Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Sturgeon told a federal magistrate on Monday he was “not trying to run away,” adding he was a frequent traveler.

His defense attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Prosecutors have said Sturgeon faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.