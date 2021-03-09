Why more Chinese women choose to dress bossy

These days, there’s a new way to compliment women in China – you look so A!

A – short for alpha – is often used with “sa” (), which translates to super cool or swag. The sentence A (yu A yu s) has therefore become the latest way to praise the style of a strong and confident woman.

A term that originates from the Chinese internet fandom world, chao A (A, or super alpha) was kicked into the popular lexicon in 2020, the year that saw women’s issues at the forefront of Chinese pop culture. Hot topics about gender equality on China’s microblogging platform Weibo have skyrocketed alongside hit shows Sisters making waves and Just thirty, whose female stars have been praised for their fierce fashion and energy on stage.

Related:

How women in entertainment fought to bring female narratives to the fore in 2020

The aspiring idols of the pop contest Sisters were often dressed in sexy all-black sets or performed difficult routines in cargo pants and military boots. Meanwhile, the protagonist of the drama Just thirty, a level-headed businesswoman, wore chic office attire and casual trench coats that accentuated her composure and inner strength as she struggled through difficult scenarios in her life.

While both shows have received their fair share of criticism for failing to live up to their female empowerment bill, women in China have nonetheless embraced the alpha female look that they have helped popularize.

More men’s clothing

Oversized square blazers, one-color ensembles, sweatshirts and combat boots are just a few of the basic pieces of an alpha feminine ensemble. Think ’80s power dressing meets streetwear, updated with contemporary athleticism in the form of bralettes and biker shorts.

A lot of style and design ideas come from menswear, says Hazel Ge, a menswear designer, of the look. The single-colored dressing gives a stronger visual impact, increasing the presence of the wearer. Men’s fashion has been used by women for decades, thanks to its traditionally masculine associations of independence, strength and confidence.

Alpha female fashion recommendations with Korean influencer Modus (source: Red) Alpha female fashion recommendations with Korean influencer Modus (source: Red)

But unlike some girls who wear men’s clothes for the sake of androgyny, the alpha feminine look isn’t about yearning to look childish. Expect to see the strategic display of a toned waist or legs, as well as a crisp makeup face that draws attention to the eyes and lips. The look combines the confidence and power of menswear while embracing, if not accentuating, the most feminine features of the body.

Specifically, the “chao A” trend has its roots in the concept of crushing Kpop girls, which Chinese idol TV shows such as Sisters making waves were quick to adopt.

Alpha female idols

Girl Crush is a Kpop concept that’s exactly what it sounds like: promoting fierce and confident female performers in an ambitious, non-sexual way.

While these Korean idol outfits are indeed sexy, uplifting messages in the songs plead for girls to embrace the core value of dressing for themselves and not for the male gaze.

A still image from the video of Hwa Sas’ dance performance “Maria” (source: YouTube) A still image from the video of Hwa Sas’ dance performance “Maria” (source: YouTube)

Lyrics to songs such as Hwa Sas Maria – Why are you trying so hard? / You are already beautiful – and Itzys Dalla Dalla – Don’t measure me by your criteria alone / I like to be myself, I am no one else – encourage listeners to be proud and to control their own image.

These idols dress accordingly, wearing leather shorts or sweatpants instead of lace and floral dresses, avoiding an otherwise cute or girly image.

Likewise in China, celebrities praised for their attraction to girls include actresses Nini, Song Yanfei, Zhang Yuqi and Zhong Chuxi.

Actresses Song Yanfei (left) and Zhong Chenxi (right) wearing “alpha-female” outfits (source: Weibo) Actresses Song Yanfei (left) and Zhong Chenxi (right) wearing “alpha-female” outfits (source: Weibo)

Zhang Yuqi, one of the popular participants of Sisters, gained her “girl crush” status in 2020 in the series for dressing feminine while acting bossy. His beginnings of acceptance speech on the competition raised awareness about domestic violence and women’s independence, garnering praise from netizens for truly embodying the power and perspective of a 30-plus-year-old sister.

Bossy Dress Up

The “alpha female” is not only captivating on stage, but also shows power in the office. In the past, business was still male-dominated and a woman who wanted to be heard had to put in more effort, says Ashley Dudarenok, founder of Chinese marketing agency ChoZan and Alarice. She explains that fashion can be a way for women to send a message of empowerment and leadership in the workplace.

Chloe Hu, an independent brand strategist from Shanghai, shares that she prefers the alpha female trend in business settings because she can showcase her professional side while showing she is fashion conscious. Rather than attracting more attention from others, however, Hu says dressing “alpha” helps with his own mentality. It generates more confidence in my speech and manners, Hu explains, although she admits that the need to dress forcefully decreased as she became more comfortable in her position.

Menswear designer Hazel Ge (courtesy Hazel Ge) Menswear designer Hazel Ge (courtesy Hazel Ge)

For Ge, meanwhile, dressing the “alpha female” part is just an extension of who she is. “Wearing sharp, structured clothes that heighten my presence is very comfortable for me,” Ge says, adding that wearing feminine clothes made her feel uncomfortable and lost confidence.

According to a Taobao Consumer 2018 reportChinese consumers ignore stereotypical gender boundaries and buy items originally designed with the opposite sex in mind. The emergence of various styles in China testifies to the curiosity and fashion appetite of these consumers. For Chinese women in particular, it’s no longer about pleasing the male crowd, but dressing to express themselves and find their own belonging.

Getting acceptance and praise from women’s groups and communities is more rewarding, as women tend to be more fashion-conscious than men in China, says Juliette Duveau, co-founder of Chinese consultancy The Chinese Pulse. Hu agrees that a sense of community is the real draw and the source of empowerment, for “girl crushes” as well as for alpha female fashion inspiration.

Girls seen in Taiguli, a popular shopping district in Chengdu known for street fashion (source: Weibo) Girls seen in Taiguli, a popular shopping district in Chengdu known for street fashion (source: Weibo)

While the look certainly has its hallmarks, it seems like being chao A is more of a way of wearing it than following a specific style guide. What matters is that women feel empowered to channel their inner strength outward to be the best they can be, regardless of the people they may intimidate or the expectations they may challenge.

Consumers’ concerns have changed and they are more eager to see women appear on screen and in life as independent individuals, observes Dudarenok.

This is in line with the growing number of independent, opinionated Chinese women eager to demonstrate autonomy and professional mobility through fashion. These are China’s new alpha females.

Header Image: Courtesy Hazel Ge