New discount clothing store opens on East Side





EVANSVILLE, Ind. A new clothing store is opening in Lawndale Commons, and everything in there will be priced at $ 7 or less. Gia Mattei, the owner of Style Savers, says she has always had a love for fashion, but just as much loved getting a good price. As she opens a store, keeping prices low for customers is very important, Mattei said. The store will open on March 20 at 862 South Green River Road. “I want to make it affordable. Clothes are often too expensive and the economy we operate in. People are losing their jobs like me. So I want them to be affordable for everyone,” she said. . For 10 years, she has been reselling clothes online in addition to working full time. She always knew she would end up opening a store, and after losing her job due to COVID-19, she decided now was the time to pursue her dream. After:COVID-19 cases fall in Indiana; Vanderburgh among counties with the largest decline “I was like this, ‘Ican do it; and it snowballed to open this store,” Mattei said. “It has been a dream and a passion for me for a long time, and I am excited to do it on a larger scale. “This is always what I wanted to do, but as a single mom with a full time job, I never had the time. … I take a leap of faith and I hope everything the world loves him. “ She had built up a personal collection of items purchased from wholesalers and various boutiques while selling clothes on the side in the past. In preparation for the opening of Style Savers, she has added more to this collection by working on creating an inventory that she hopes has something for everyone. “These are brand new clothes that have never been worn, and there is so much variety. It’s a digger’s paradise,” said Mattei. After:Evansville police search for suspects in ATM robbery The store mainly offers women’s clothing up to size 3X. There are shoes and accessories as well as children’s clothing. Mattei said that from now on there is a limited men’s section with clothes and shoes, but she hopes to expand it over time. When the store opens, everything will be $ 7 or less. Over time, the price will increase to $ 10, and Mattei said she is committed to ensuring that nothing costs more than $ 10. “I want the people of Evansville to know our name and know when they want affordable clothing for Style Savers,” she said. After:$ 28 million development under construction could trigger a turnaround for the Jacobsville neighborhood Throughout the year, Mattei will also be hosting special burst days where everything will be $ 5 or less and the special racks will be priced at $ 1. Brands vary and include Nordstorm Rack and Fashion Nova. Style Savers will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

