Windsor Fashion chooses Cloud Cover Music for 230 stores nationwide





HEY SECOND, Calif., March 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Cloud Cover Music, the # 1 digital music service for businesses North America, announced today that Windsor Fashion, a growing women’s fashion retailer with stores nationwide, has chosen Cloud Cover Music to upgrade its streaming background music and messaging service for the 230 of its locations. A large selection of fully licensed music for the whole family, along with corporate orders, top notch customer support, and affordability were cited as key decision criteria that led to the agreement with Cloud Cover. Music. Additionally, the companies have teamed up to conduct a brand matching program to create a personalized music station that precisely matches the demographics of Windsor Fashion’s target customers. “Our old analog service was expensive, difficult to use, and poorly supported,” said Julie from Lancellotti, Senior Director of Visual and Store Planning at Windsor Fashion. “The rollout of the new service to over 230 stores went smoothly. With Cloud Cover Music, we now have a more functional yet affordable service that allows us to remotely monitor and control music and broadcast messages. in all of our customers and employees appreciate the wide choice of music and the quality of digital sound. “ The right background music is a proven strategy for retailers and other businesses to improve sales, increase uptime, and energize employees. Cloud Cover Music’s unique brand matching process connects retailers with their customers more precisely using music as a common language. The process begins with a brand survey that identifies critical brand attributes of customers. Professional musicologists then create a personalized music station that directly links the music experience to targeted demographics. “The Cloud Cover Music brand matching process has been very powerful,” continued Julie from Lancellotti. “We have a wide variety of customers between the ages of 16 and 45 and we wanted to have music in our stores that appealed to a wide range of genres and tastes. With Cloud Cover Music, we can even adjust playlists by region with a simple-to-use app, which makes our customers and store managers very happy. ” Cloud Cover Music is the premier digital streaming music service for businesses and offers: Over 170 fully licensed music stations for the whole family

A simple to use app for mixing custom playlists and controlling what is played

Easy setup in five minutes

Monitoring, reporting and remote control of locations

Fully configurable audio messaging mixed with music

No long-term contracts or hidden costs The initial deployment of Cloud Cover Music to 230 Windsor fashion stores United States is completed, with additional stores opening in 2021. About Cloud Cover Music:Cloud Cover Music is the fastest growing digital music streaming service for businesses North America, adding tens of thousands of sites to our client portfolio each year. Our vast selection of music is still fully licensed and suitable for families. Even with our robust feature set, we're still the most affordable in the industry. And we're the # 1 service on Trustpilot, rated 4.6 out of 5.0 by hundreds of customers. For more information visit: https://cloudcovermusic.com/ About Windsor Fashions LLC: Windsor was founded in 1937 as a family-owned women's fashion store in Southern california. Our mission is to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. Today, we continue to help our daughter celebrate the moments that matter with trending fashion for everything from special events and that big night out to small everyday occasions. We have grown from our humble beginnings to over 200 stores with 2,100 team members across the country. For more information visit: https://www.windsorstore.com/

