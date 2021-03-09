Coalo, a new online marketplace for sustainable menswear





Danielle Wightman-Stone

Tuesday March 9, 2021 Coalo, a new online marketplace that Coalo launched, selling only eco-friendly and ethically-made brands of men’s clothing. The UK market offers premium men’s clothing from eight ethical suppliers, including Portuguese brand +351, Swiss sustainable shirt brand Carpasus, Italian hat brand 40 Colori, and organic unisex t-shirts and hoodies. and recycled from OneKind. The outlet states that it was designed to ‘challenge the fashion world’ and that its suppliers were selected on the basis of a low-emission, end-to-end product cycle, using certified natural materials. such as linen, cotton and leather. In addition, Coalo adds that all brand partners must also show that they are taking charge of the cycle of their supply chain, from farmers to factories. Founder Ted Gibson said in a statement, “Coalo is a community of like-minded brands and buyers. We encourage a lifestyle of respect for our environment by supporting small designers and brands that offer sustainable products that also look great. Our promise is to find brands and parts that share these values ​​and to provide a platform so that they are easily accessible. “More and more consumers are looking to shop consciously, but for menswear, there isn’t a lot of information on how to find durable clothing that doesn’t compromise on style. Our goal is to provide an online marketplace that features timeless designs for all of your wardrobe needs. ” Other launch partner brands are Rozenbroek, the consciously sustainable vegan underwear and wardrobe brand, slow fashion brand Spa, and the world’s first ‘climate positive’ footwear brand, Elliot Footwear. Prices range from 25 pounds for an organic cotton t-shirt to 240 pounds for a jacket. Images: courtesy of Coalo

