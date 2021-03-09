Brands Harness China’s New Focus on Empowering Women





Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Chinese lingerie brand Neiwai launched a women’s empowerment campaign that received kudos from local media and female shoppers, through digital channels – despite the fact that it was not is nothing new.

Founded in 2012 as a direct-to-consumer brand, Neiwai (which means interior and exterior in Chinese) has a digital presence on WeChat, Tmall and JD.com, and over 100 physical stores across mainland China. Attracting a global audience in recent years, it launched an English-language e-commerce site in August 2020 and is now preparing to open its first flagship in the United States.

In October 2019, Neiwai completed a Series C funding round with a valuation of over $ 1 billion and a growth rate of 100%, according to local tech publication 36Kr. At the last Singles Day Shopping Festival, a shopping holiday created by e-commerce giant Alibaba, it was listed as Tmalls’ fastest growing brand based on GMV. His 2021 IWD campaign, titled No Body Is Nobody, was featured on WeChat, Weibo and Little Red Book. It focused on eight women with different body shapes and skin colors, varying ages and from different parts of Asia. But it was the brands that were hoping their audiences would look past the obvious diversity label when viewing. We don’t want to put tags on people, said Hailey Xue, Neiwai brand manager. Each woman has more than one identity and each individual is nuanced and complicated. In early 2020, the Neiwais Womens Day campaign under the same title focused on body diversity and highlighted the anxieties and insecurities of six Chinese women over body image, which struck a chord with the local public. Under the campaign content on WeChat, a follower wrote, Finally a brand with the right beauty standards. Another wrote: I am experiencing the terrible emotions of bodily shame, but now I am healed! More shared how they saw themselves in the featured women, who were old, young, scarred, curvy or thin. Along with new reviews on trends that breed bodily negativity, like Brandy Melville’s Girls – the retailer offers clothes in a super-small size – it’s part of a larger female awakening in China that’s not just about the body. women, but also their identity. The rise of television programs and programs focused on women during the summer of 2020, including reality show Sisters making waves and the eight-part monologue series Listen to her advances social conversations around ageism and gender issues. For IWD 2021, Neiwai decided to build on last year’s campaign by expanding the reach of body image to the collective power of women. We hope to give the slogan new meaning every year, Xue said. No Body is Nobody will become the main message of the Neiwais brand and will grow with the public. Staying on topic also keeps social followers focused on the official Weibo hashtag, which garnered 12.5 million views in just over a year. The campaign’s message is still powerful, even if it is not new, said Olivia Plotnick, founder and CEO of Chinese social marketing agency Wai Social. Society has set unachievable standards for women, and this pressure is especially immense for Chinese women today. They are starting to break away from this traditional, age-old view of what a woman should look like, how she should act and what she should do with her life, she said. Plotnick also served on the Shanghai branch of the non-profit International Professional Womens Society for three years. What’s new about the latest campaign is in the details. The latest Neiwais products are presented: new versions of its one-size-fits-all bras from the Barely Zero series. It also highlights a pledge to donate 1% of Barely Zero’s revenue to Chinese Foundation for Women’s Development. Last year, Neiwai made a 14-minute documentary on the six featured women and curated a content series called Body Talk. This year he plans to use podcasts to lead in-depth conversations on gender issues. On February 24, Ubras, another best-selling DTC lingerie brand in China, saw a big backlash after famous comedian Li Dan approved its products on Weibo, using the statement, This is a piece of lingerie. that can help women earn their careers hanging around. The brand and Li both apologized after local media and social media users deemed the post discriminatory. Plotnick said brands in China should be careful about marketing aimed at women. Given the competitive market, brands in China are often so focused on short-term sales results that they neglect a long-term brand development mindset. This can lead to errors, as in the case of Ubras, she said. On the other hand, she said, China has a whole generation of consumers who want to write new stories for themselves. Brands that continue to conduct these types of conversations and create a positive space and community around them will continue to resonate with consumers, she said.

