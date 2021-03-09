18 best shirt dresses to wear nonstop in 2021





With warmer temperatures officially on the horizon, we’re releasing our favorite spring trends, starting with an undefeated classic: the best shirt dresses. Swapping chunky knits and fleece stockings for something light and airy feels almost formal right now, and few silhouettes combine the laid-back nature of a house dress with the relaxed elegance of a buttonhole. just like that. A celebrity favorite, the shirt dress is an effortless wardrobe staple with tons of versatility and layering potential for the transition between seasons. Material, length and fit run the gamut, as do the styling possibilities: you can wear a long-sleeved mini under a vintage sweater vest, throw a silky midi over black leggings and complement any dress. buttoned with stacks of golden chains. Because it’s so easy to put on, a shirt dress is especially great for those days when you want to look snug but can’t imagine wearing anything. And the best part about the style is that it can stay on a heavy rotation all through the spring and well into the summer. The idea of ​​a shirt dress may conjure up images of oversized daddy shirts in chunky knits and granola tones, but today’s iterations are a far cry from your usual boy loan fare. A faux leather number? I’m pretty sure your partner doesn’t have one. Split hems? Perfect for a spectacular supermarket entrance. Exaggerated collars, bold colors and asymmetrical buttons give a new twist to the humble silhouette, and the current vibe is all about making a statement while feeling ready to take on the day behind our screens. Shop 18 of the best shirt dresses to wear now.

All products featured on Glamor are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

