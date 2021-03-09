YWCA Greater Lafayette inaugurates the Dress for Success boutique

LAFAYETTE Just in time for International Women’s Day, Monday, the new branch of Dress for success opened its doors to YWCA Grand Lafayette.

The time to open the boutique that will offer interviews and work clothes for women was on purpose, said Allison Beggs, President and CEO of YWCA Greater Lafayette.

We want to make sure the women in our community have access and resources, and we want to help them earn a living wage for themselves and their families, Beggs said. This is really what empowerment is.

The Dress for Success store replaces the former Persimmon store of the YWCA, which opened on the last International Women’s Day in 2020 and closed to in-person visits days later due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YWCA received seed money from a grant from the Allstate Foundation and additional funds from the 1st Source Bank Foundation to launch the Persimmon Boutique project.

The locker room, once connected to a swimming pool that was no longer in use by the YWCA, was renovated and transformed last year into a bright and welcoming space filled with clothes racks, shoe racks, bags and clothes. accessories, changing rooms and a lounge area. .

All the work we had done had been idle for a window of time as we figured out how to respond, Beggs said.

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the store was able to help 25 women find jobs last year.

Now that the new Dress for Success store is open, the goal is to help outfit60 women this year, said Angie Catron, store manager.

It’s a stepping stone for us to be part of her new journey as she embarks on a new career and a new opportunity, said Catron. This is what is important to us.

In April, Beggs said the YWCA applied to join the Dress for Success program, which was approved in October.

The YWCA store is Dress for Success’s fourth branch in Indiana, with the others located in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Michiana.

Dress for Success began in 1997 in the basement of a New York church. Since then, it has expanded to over 140 locations around the world. According to the organization’s national data, 70% of the clients served by Dress for Success are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Half of its clients live below the poverty line and 44% are single mothers.

Women in the community (of Grand Lafayette) will continue to benefit from the services offered by YWCA, which will now include those offered by Dress for Success, said Joi Gordon, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide in a statement. The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on women, and it is essential that we expand access to the tools and resources we provide. We are therefore delighted to welcome Dress for Greater Lafayette as a new member of our global network.

The boutiques’ affiliation with Dress for Success comes with additional resources, a support system and connectivity to national donors including Talbots, Ulta Beauty, Calvin Klein and FedEx. The store still relies on a majority of its donations of clothing, footwear and accessories from local sources, and they must be clean, in sheds, in good repair, and dated within the past five years.

In addition, the store has clothing suitable for a variety of ages and is size inclusive.

We don’t want them to come and feel pressured to wear clothes that are too big for their older sisters, Beggs said. We want them to feel it’s a fair experience for them, to make them feel better.

Women can visit the store through a referral from local nonprofits that the YWCA Greater Lafayette works with. Shop customers will receive one outfit for a job interview and five additional outfits tailored to their position once they land a job. The clothes are theirs.

There will also be support for customers after the clothes they receive. The YWCA plans to organize a professional women’s group in a support group style to provide additional resources and a connection with other women.

It’s not about the clothes, it’s about the confidence that is built, but the opportunity that that confidence helps a woman achieve, Beggs said. We want to support them, whether it’s professional coaching, CV creation or connectivity to programs or services.

