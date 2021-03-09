Meghan Markle wears floral dress in new family photo (and you can pre-order it now)





Meghan Markle recently confirmed that she is expecting her second child, who will be a girl, with her husband, Prince Harry. The couple – who already have their son Archie together – announced the gender of their baby in an interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired in the United States on CBS late Sunday night. On Monday evening, a new image of the couple was posted by photographer Misan Harriman. In the black and white snap, Meghan is seen cradling her baby bump while holding Archie, while Harry has his arms lovingly wrapped around his family. Misan captioned the post: "What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day! Congratulations my friends and welcome to #girldad club H." In the portrait, Meghan can be seen wearing the Pyper dress American brand La Ligne, founded by American Vogue publishers Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling, as well as former Rag & Bone business development manager Molly Howard. The Pyper dress is made from 100% silk, while the matte side is created from a light charmeuse. The model features a smocked bodice, short puffed sleeves, a tiered A-line skirt and side seam pockets. Meghan wore the motif in the sage floral print, however, this issue is also available in a red shade, both available in very small to very large sizes.

