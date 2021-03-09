Nabila has opened a ‘factory’ for men – Style

A large gray building at Karachis Bukhari Commercial has just opened with Factory Barbers on the front. The interior is utilitarian, all in silver metal and glass, the barber chairs lined up precisely in front of mirrors, much like an assembly line in a factory, as the name suggests. But what is a barber factory?

According to stylist Nabila, this latest addition under the umbrella of her brand is a simple and effective solution for male grooming, done with factory precision.

But Nabila already has a salon dedicated to men’s grooming needs, the sumptuous upscale N-Gents with its leather-lined armchairs, cigar lounge and Turkish baths. What then was the need for a “factory”?

N-Gents is the brainchild of my son Zair Maqsoods and he observed that the salon had a regular and specific clientele who liked to seek treatment at their leisure, Nabila said. But then there is also a different market, who want fast and efficient grooming on a budget. The Factory Barbers team is trained by me, but the services are affordable.

Prices at Factory Barbers are all below Rs 2000 (excluding tax) and the salon has just started to operate. With haircuts for Rs999 and shaves for Rs499, the prices fall well below the usual N-Gents rates.

The factory was supposed to be operational last year, Maqsood said. “I started installing the building in January 2020, but the coronavirus hit the business very hard. For a while all expansion issues were halted and my only goal was to be able to pay our staff. to improve although it is not always the same as in the past There are still very slow days although the weekends are great.

With the world still in the grip of the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus, Maqsood decided it was time to open Factory. There is plenty of space in the building, making it easy to meet social distancing requirements. Didn’t compromise on hygiene either. There are so many men who find a haircut very mundane. Some of them can’t spend too much on grooming while others just don’t want to, ”he explained.

“I think of young students, men with busy work schedules, aspiring models, artists and actors.”

He also noticed that some customers only come to N-Gents once or twice a year. “Maybe as a special gift they are saving up for Eid or at an upcoming wedding. They fill the rest of the year with trips to roadside hair salons. With Factory, we want to filling this gap, providing them with an easy and affordable solution. I can see more outlet stores opening up across town while N-Gents is more niche and may only expand to two or three additional branches.

Won’t the more affordable factory consume part of N Gents’ profits? I don’t think so, said Maqsood. The factory offers more basic services while N-Gents is more specialized, with grooming packages, hand and foot repairs, private space grooming options and imported products. Products well used in the factory will be of good quality but more profitable and possibly locally produced.

In the near future, Maqsood also wants the Factory space to be accessible to artists who want to work on a project or collaborate together. I wouldn’t want to charge struggling artists money to use our space and I would like them to feel comfortable using the building, maybe even showing their work if they want to.

In fact, they would help the brand. All the vibe we want to create at Factory is forward thinking and young, so they will add to it. It’s a win-win.