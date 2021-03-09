Fashion
The seamstress uses fashion to fight human trafficking
CINCINNATI In a sea of white there is a beaded bodice, tulle skirt or elegant silhouette that suits every bride, and behind every beautiful dress is a neat, meticulous hand and a dedicated designer.
At Rene Grace Bridal, it’s Teresa Eklund. The designer has over 30 years of wedding dress design experience and five years running her own business, but what sets her work apart is her heart. She does her best to make every dress as ethical as possible.
Many beautiful dresses have an ugly history due to fast fashion, labor exploitation, and human trafficking.
As a seasoned designer, Eklund wanted to examine her role in the industry in this system.
About 10 years ago, she and her husband Steve traveled to India and Moldova for research. There she learned how widespread the traffic is and how inextricable it is because of the many products we consume.
Women in Moldova have a 90% chance of being trafficked, Eklund said.
It can be for the sex trade, debt bondage or forced labor. The fashion industry relies heavily on the latter, using sweatshop labor to produce cheap clothes that they can import and sell at low prices.
There has been a trend over the past 20 years for what we call in the fast fashion industry, Eklund said. This change in fashion that people want very quickly. They want consumerism to be built into it.
Eklund said even the most high-end parts of the fashion industry are not immune.
Most wedding dresses are made in China or Eastern Europe, she said.
When Eklund started her own business, she wanted to make a difference.
I have less than 10% of my fabrics from China, she said. Ninety-five percent of my shoelaces come from France, Italy or England.
The most significant difference, however, is its staff.
Their dress is not made by slave labor in another country, Eklund said.
All of her seamstresses are from the United States and work in her workshop in Sharonville for a salary. Eklund said she was considering hiring women who had survived trafficking, but said few of them had the specialist tailoring experience to be able to make the dresses she designs.
To compensate for this, she makes sure to do her part to help fund solutions.
Not only are our dresses ethically made here with fair wages, but we also donate a portion of all our sales to organizations that fight trafficking here and abroad, she said.
These specific organizations are Dressember and the Campaign A21, two global initiatives. Dressember works to raise awareness and fund research as the A21 campaign partners with authorities to save trafficked people.
Although much of the traffic in the fashion industry takes place overseas, Eklund said it was important to remember that this is a problem everywhere.
It’s not just happening in other countries, she said. We had stories of what happened in Montgomery, Ohio.
Ohios Human Trafficking Working Group reports hundreds are trafficked into the state every year. More than half of them are minors.
So it’s in our own backyard, and so if we can provide fair wages and ethically solve this problem in our backyard, it helps our city and it helps keep our economy running, said Eklund.
Now she goes further.
For years, Eklund’s business has relied on selling in bridal stores across the country, but in 2020 she decided to open a boutique in her own studio.
It started out as a necessity. During the pandemic, stores no longer ordered his creations as before.
In the summer, she opened up to give brides the option to come to her house to try on their dress and personalize it directly with the designer. So far it has been a success and an experience that makes Eklunds’ work all the more rewarding.
It’s so much fun to see the look on a bride’s face when they’re like Oh my God I’m really gonna get the dress I want ?! she said.
Over the past few months, Eklund has built a new customer base to support direct fittings virtually and in person as she continues to design next season’s options and sell her dresses to other retailers.
She said she looks forward to a wedding boom in the post-COVID-19 future and that she hopes there will be a market for brides who want to know exactly where their dress came from.
