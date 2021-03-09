Rihanna wore a leopard coat, red midi dress, Fendi bag and baseball cap for dinner





Rihanna hasn’t let the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stop her from dressing. The singer was pictured heading to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday night and wearing the trendiest early spring outfits. RiRi stepped out in a leopard coat, printed red midi dress, and heels. She accessorized with necklaces, a baseball cap and a matching red Fendi bag, because why not? She ended the look with a black mask, as it should, given California’s mask mandate and the current threat of COVID-19. RMCLBACKGRID Rihanna hasn’t given any big interviews this year, but last March she spoke with British Vogue how nervous she is before heading to a red carpet event, despite her status as a beloved style icon and one of the industry’s biggest strengths. “Oh, I’m nervous before I even get in the car to go to something,” she said. “It can be devastating. And when I step on the red carpet, I’m like… ”she mimicked the crisis breathing on the way out. “Are you kidding me? I left the Grammys once [in 2016]. Left! In the middle of my hair and my makeup. My hair half up, half of my eyelashes on… ” Rihanna had been scheduled to perform “Kiss It Better” on the show, but then said she needed to leave because of voice issues; the reality is that the anxiety stopped her. “Being in front of the camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me, by the way,” she said. Alyssa bailey

