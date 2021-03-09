



I really like shopping for clothes. I spend countless hours in the middle of the night scrolling through the Instagram feeds of my favorite brands, and while I try to stick to second-hand shopping, I have also gone on alarm for myself. souvenir sales of samples. Embarrassing, I know. It turns out that this behavior doesn’t just take a toll on my bank account. Its is also warming the planet. It’s because fashion has a big problem with oil and gas. Sixty percent clothes products in the world today contain fibers made from fossil fuels such as polyester, spandex, acrylic and elastane. A 2018 study found that the output of textile production 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon-equivalent greenhouse gases per year, more emissions than international flights and maritime transport combined. And the problem is get worse. As the world moves away from fossil fuels for energy, the oil and gas industry is focusing on expansion of plastic production as another way to stay in business despite the risks it poses to the planet. If growth trends continue, plastic will represent 20% of world oil consumption by 2050. This includes the fossil fuel fibers in our clothing. While the production of plastic-based fabrics continues to increase at its current rate, their production in 2050 will be responsible for twice as much carbon like all the country of India produced in 2018. It is of course possible to buy clothes thatrent made from oil and gas. Clothing made from 100% natural fibers like cotton, linen and hemp, for example, are available, although sometimes at a higher price. But although the carbon footprint of natural fiber production is much smaller, it absorbs other valuable resources like water and land which could be better used to grow essential food crops. There are of course other ways to shop. You can promise to buy less or only buy reused clothing from retailers like Poshmark, RealReal, and Goodwill. These are not bad ideas. But as always, we cannot solve the problem with individual action. Climatologists have made it clear that we need to ban fossil fuels altogether, ensuring that they are not mined for use in clothing or anything else. G / O Media can get a commission

