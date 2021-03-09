Fashion
The Cat Club gives adults the chance to play dress up at private parties
In a glamorous room at Dairy block there is a place for women to play with their own definitions of self when dressing. The Cat Club invites women to immerse themselves in the imagination. Inside the doors they are no longer contained by any role or responsibility they have. Among the many metaphorical hats they wear, they may choose, instead, to wear a tiara or a Stetson. They can be any version of themselves: they can be anyone.
The Cat Club at 1855 Blake Street is a private event space for a girls night out. It features a 36-foot runway and a dress-up closet filled with dazzling clothes. The club is an extension of Blue Ruby Shop run by Julie Watson, longtime Denver retailer. She says she was inspired to create the space after seeing so many customers wanting to model her store’s clothes for their friends and companions. The Cat Club is a space where women are supposed to feel empowered and have the right to be beautiful.
The runway dominates the event space with understated elegance. It’s made from railroad car flooring and stretches between plush, jewel-toned sofas. The mauve walls are filled with ornamental gold clocks, mirrors, and framed paintings. These are all antiques, hand-preserved by Watson of Eron Johnson Antiques, 377 South Lipan Street. Through her selection, she evokes nostalgia among guests with vintage items and gives women the opportunity to feel young.
Women can rent space for private ten groups for $ 100 an hour. Additional guests pay $ 10 per person, and the space currently allows 25 people per COVID-19 safety-guidelines.
From there, customers choose their own adventure. They can hire stylists to shape their hair and makeup ($ 200), photographers to capture their images ($ 300), DJs to enhance the vibe ($ 250), and chilled champagne with pricing on demand.
The Cat Club Dress Up Closet is designed to inspire and empower.
Claire Duncombe
The real treat, says Watson, is the dresser closet (accessible for $ 200), the items of which have been selected to suit many sizes and styles. There are designer clothes, angel wings, tutus, beaded dresses, fringed leather jackets and a flock of high heels.
She says she learned as a teenager how powerful and important it can be to transform a day and her perspective through an outfit. “You don’t have to be one version of yourself,” she explains. Clothing allows creativity, and the Cat Club takes it up a notch. “You can be as fun and silly as you want. It’s a non-judgmental zone, ”she adds.
Replacing judgment with self-expression is an important lesson to internalize, explains Watson. It is a tonic for the trials and tribulations of life. On Monday, she presented the Cat Club on the occasion of International Women’s Day to reiterate that message. She juxtaposed the playful nature of the play with the strength that many women find to overcome difficulties to support themselves and their families. “Strong women are what made me want to do business, that’s what made me love clothes and fashion,” she continues.
For Watson, the line between beauty and humor, seriousness and motivation, hardship and happiness is more gracefully linked than some realize. “I think the best way to raise someone is to make them feel special, by making them smile, by making them understand how really beautiful they are on the inside,” she says.
“I know it sounds frivolous and silly, but it isn’t,” adds Watson. “It’s fun, it makes people laugh and it makes people happy, and all of those things are healthy and good for us.”
Reservations can be made on The Cat Clubwebsite.
