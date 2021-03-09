5 pairs of over-the-knee socks for men (and Prince Harry)





We can say for sure that the masculine style has progressed beyond the bare ankle suit. This goes hand in hand with the skinny suit; those invisible socks (or no socks at all) leaving your skin exposed between the bottom of your pant leg and your choice of footwear. Of course, people still do, and we won't blame them, at least on some occasions, but it's a downward trend. A trend which has never been, which never will be, and which is rife even if it is easy to correct? The inadequate sock, which was on full display in Prince Harrys Oprah's interview set. I was talking about a pair of socks that are either too short, too old, too stretched, or not tight enough to slide down your calf, leaving you with a patch of skin exposed between your sock and your leg. trousers. Yes, I realize that in describing it it seems almost ridiculously insignificant, especially given the circumstances here, but the effect is seriously serious: the neglected sock has the ability to ruin an otherwise perfectly shattering costume. Fortunately, the answer is simple: just buy new socks that stay put, or buy calf socks and avoid the embarrassment of potential wardrobe malfunction. There is also the possibility of purchasing a pair of sock garters, which, yes, Brooks Brothers always sells. (And they just happen to be on sale coincidentally?) These certainly wouldn't have been out of the question for someone like the Duke of Sussex. More likely, however, you just need a better pair of dress socks. Below we've rounded up a few of our favorites that won't let you down, some on the calf and some slightly longer than normal. But when they wear down after awhile and you find them clustered around your ankle with your calf peeking out, for Harry's sake just buy another pair. A classic pair of ribbed wool thigh socks. Brooks brothers Brooks Brothers Ribbed Merino Wool Socks The gold standard of dress socks. OrToe Gold Windsor Wool Above Calf Socks (Three Pack) If you're not ready to go all out, this is a good compromise. Mack weldon Mack Weldon Silver Elongated Dress Socks This cotton, nylon and wool blend is available in five colors. Ralph lauren Polo Ralph Lauren plain ribbed socks above the calf Don't feel like you have to wear a solid color. Brooks brothers Brooks Brothers Polka Dot Over-the-Calf Socks If you are interested in Brooks Brothers options, they are currently offering a 25% discount if you buy two or more pairs (cc: Prince Harry).







