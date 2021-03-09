Tennis: Women lose Big Ten opener, men improve to 5-3





The Northwesterns Combe Tennis Center put on an action-packed tennis weekend, with the men’s team hosting two games and the women hosting Michigan State before traveling to face Michigan. The No. 29 men’s team beat Nebraska 4-0 to a 6-1 quality win over Iowa. The women, ranked seventh in the country heading into the weekend, beat Michigan State 4-3 in an intense home game but fell to Michigan 5-2 in Ann Arbor for their first loss in the Bigs. Ten of the season. The women had rolled along this year en route to a 9-1 record, beating both Oklahoma State No.10 and Ohio State No.9 while riding the rest of their Big Ten slate. Their only loss so far had been to No.3 Texas at the ITA National Indoor Championship. The Northwestern’s victory over MSU on Saturday came down to a narrow No.3 doubles victory. After dividing the games into singles 3-3, the Cats’ perfect Big Ten record appeared to be in jeopardy once the pair double NUs No. 1 of Julie Byrne and Hannah McColgan lost her set 3-6. However, the # 2 and # 3 Cats double the pairs of Christina hand/Briana crowley and Clarissa’s Hand/Maria shusharina, respectively, won their doubles sets to give the Wildcats the fourth point. Sunday, however, was another story. The Wolverines were ready to end the Cats’ eight-game winning streak, and that’s exactly what they did in their 5-2 win. The only bright spots for Northwestern were Clarissa Hand and Crowley, each victorious in their singles matches and battling for a doubles victory. Junior Hannah McColgan lost her No. 6 singles match in a biting way. His final score was 6-4, 6-7 (8), 1-0 (6). The Cats await their next game against Nebraska on Friday in Evanston. The men had a solid weekend, beating quality opponents Nebraska and Iowa 2-0 to extend their winning streak to three. Heading into the weekend, the Cats placed 29th in the country and looked to build on the positive momentum they built after a fine win at Madison last weekend. The Northwest dominated Nebraska on Friday, with singles wins of Nick brookes, Trice Pickens and Gleb Blekher. Brookes / Simon Bratholm’s first and second doubles teams and Dominik Stary/Chris Ephron dispatched from their opponents in a timely manner to clinch the victory for the Cats. Sunday’s game against Iowa was a little more difficult, but not by much, as the Cats beat the Hawkeyes 6-1. Northwestern started the game by winning the doubles point thanks to the second and third doubles teams. Northwesterns Bratholm and Ephron each took care of their opponent in three sets, while Stary, Brookes and Presley Thineman only needed two. The Cats will take a week off, but will look to continue their winning streak next Sunday against Illinois in Champaign.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos