Supporting fashion industries Renewing focus on sustainability – Sourcing Journal

With the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, the fall runway season comes to an end. After a hectic 2020, one of the big takeaways from the many global shows in the past month has been the fashion industry’s renewed emphasis on sustainability and their desire to have the metrics to measure their efforts.
The London, New York, Copenhagen and Paris Fashion Weeks have all been featured virtually this year to reduce the spread of Covid-19. But the reduced carbon footprint – linked to eliminating travel and staging live shows – has been a potentially unequivocal side benefit of the events’ larger plans to reduce their environmental impact. . Copenhagen Fashion Week presented its sustainable development action plan for 2020-2022, which described the goals that brands must achieve, including certification of fashion sustainability standards for 50% of their materials, a certain percentage of which must be biodegradable. These standards must be met before brands can attend events in Denmark in 2023 and beyond.
But designers had already made changes towards sustainability in their work. Like Emily Farra from Vogue recently wrote, “The spring 2021 collections, designed in quarantine and now arriving in stores, marked a particular turning point. In our conversations with designers, this was the first time that sustainable practices just felt like a given, not an exception (or, worse, a marketing stunt). “
There has never been a greater expectation of sustainability and transparency, as designers, brands and retailers around the world are held accountable at every step of their supply chain – to ensure responsible work and from sustainable growth practices to achieving a circular life cycle. While American cotton is widely recognized for its quality, the industry has never had the data to back up its sustainability credentials – until now.
The US Cotton Trust Protocol was launched in 2020 to set a new standard for cotton grown in a more sustainable manner. It brings quantifiable and verifiable targets and measures to sustainable cotton production and promotes continuous improvement of six key sustainability indicators: land use efficiency, soil loss, water use, water consumption. energy, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and soil carbon.
“It is essential for us to be a leader in sustainable cotton”, Alice Hartley, Gap Inc.
The Trust Protocol is a complement to existing sustainability programs, and its scientific objectives are aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For example, by 2025, the system aims to reduce US cotton producers’ GHG emissions by 39% and their water use by 18%.
Following these ambitious commitments, the trust protocol was selected for CottonUp Guide of Cotton 2040 and List of Preferred Textile Exchange Materials.
The Trust Protocol underpins and verifies U.S. cotton sustainability practices through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party verification. It empowers U.S. growers to be sustainable, helping brands and retailers better tell their own sustainability stories.
Recently, Gap Inc. – with its collection of goal-oriented lifestyle brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta – and UK retailer Next became members of the Protocol Trust. Gap Inc. aims to source 100% of its cotton from more sustainable sources by 2025, and Next aims to source 100% of its key raw materials through known, responsible routes. or certified by 2025. Both companies have adhered to the trust protocol. to support the efforts of their broader sustainable development initiatives.
“Through Gap Inc., cotton is our number one fiber, accounting for over 60 percent of our total fiber volume, so it is essential for us to be a leader in sustainable cotton,” said Alice Hartley, Managing Director sustainability of products for Gap Inc. “By adhering to the US Cotton Trust protocol, we can receive year-over-year aggregated field data on areas such as water use, greenhouse gases and soil health in order to better understand our raw material. ”
Program members will receive, year after year, aggregate verified farm-level data on the six key sustainability indicators. This, in turn, will help show that the cotton fiber element of their supply chain is more sustainable and reduces environmental and social risks.
It is at the heart of the Confidence Protocol’s goal to empower its members to source with confidence by providing critical assurances about the origin of their cotton. It is one of the only cotton initiatives to have agreed to measurable and third-party verified sustainability goals, which means more responsible production and consumption. It allows brands, businesses and consumers to trust the cotton they buy, sell and wear for today and tomorrow.
“Clothing brands generally have good visibility with their immediate suppliers, but lose visibility as you move up the supply chain,” Hartley said. “We are working to improve visibility, for example, by mapping our suppliers and through partnerships such as the US Cotton Trust protocol to provide greater transparency from farm to manufacturing.”
The Fall Fashion Week 2021 season has shown some real progress in sustainability, but there is still a long way to go. This growth will start with the materials that brands and retailers source and become the products that consumers ultimately buy. The US Cotton Trust Protocol may be the solution not only for a more sustainable runway, but also for a more sustainable fashion industry.
Click on here to learn more about the US Cotton Trust protocol.
