Fashion
Piers Morgan slammed for ‘sexist’ comments on co-host’s dress in viral video
British broadcaster and former CNN host Piers Morgan has come under fire after a clip of the TV personality gushing over a colleague’s dress went viral, garnering 4 million views within hours.
Morgan kicked off the Tuesday edition of Hello Great Britain by telling viewers he was “distracted” by his co-host Charlotte Hawkins’ “mini-dress”.
“My eyes are slightly distracted this morning because apparently summer has arrived, which I was not aware of,” Morgan began, suppressing a laugh.
“The first sign of summer traditionally on Hello Great Britain has always been Charlotte Hawkins arriving in a miniskirt for work, ”the veteran presenter joked before urging Hawkins to“ stand up ”.
In the clip, Hawkins attempts to explain that the “minidress” is, in fact, “just a dress”. “It’s a dress. It’s just a dress. Honestly,” she said to Morgan as the camera turned to her legs.
However, Morgan continued to address the issue, repeating, “It’s not a dress, is it? It’s not a dress. No, it isn’t.”
Hawkins responds, telling his co-star, “It’s just a dress. I don’t know why you’re so excited that I’m wearing a dress. Latest news: I have a dress on … would like to think that there are probably more important topics to cover. “
The 54-second clip of Morgan’s remarks has since garnered a total of nearly 4 million views after being shared by White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg and video producer Chris Rickett on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Many shared their outrage at Morgan’s remarks, calling them “sexist” and “scary.”
“Imagine being in the middle of a royal storm with the press, Meghan and Harry, but still having time to make casual sexist remarks to a colleague while broadcasting to the nation,” wrote writer Harrison Brocklehurst replied. “Morning after International Women’s Day. Sack Piers Morgan!”
“Why isn’t anyone talking about Piers Morgan who forced Charlotte Hawkins out of her seat to publicly humiliate and objectify her for wearing a dress ?! She looked mortified,” one woman added. “Disgusting and sexist. Take this man out of a position of power.”
“That would never happen on the ABC breakfast news. Can you imagine?” another woman replied. “Of all the pictures I saw today of this guy, these were the ones that turned me off the most.”
One viewer suggested Morgan ‘lost’ him, commenting, ‘Scrolling Charlotte like that to see her skirt. If it was done by a man in another workplace.
However, some rallied alongside Morgan, a man describing the interaction as “fair play.”
“Fair play at Piers Morgan. He stirred the pot and fanned the flames, he ignited the ‘awake’ rage. In the end, GMB’s ratings will be at their highest today. A job well done.” , tweeted a man.
Later in the show, Morgan dramatically stormed the film set amid accusations he had ‘ransacked’ Meghan Markle after her revealing interview.
The TV host has faced co-star Alex Beresford and criticized for his public remarks against Meghan since the Sunday show.
Morgan had a lot to say about Meghan’s bombshell remarks after the interview, describing her appearance as nothing more than “whiners” and “selfish nonsense”.
In an editorial written for the Daily mailMorgan called the allegations a “surprisingly unproven statement” from a woman who “aggressively plays the cards of sanity and race.”
In another interview with Fox News, he described Meghan’s face-to-face with Oprah as “the acting performance of her life”, adding that it was “designed to portray her as the ultimate victim”.
Speaking to Twitter on Sunday, Morgan wrote: “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. a monarchy like this is shameful. “
Morgan particularly drew attention to the fact that the interview aired as Prince Philip is still recovering in hospital after heart surgery.
“The fact that Harry caused so much harm to his grandmother the Queen at a time when her husband is gravely ill in the hospital is just appalling,” the outspoken talk show host tweeted.
“Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for and worked so hard to maintain it, while pretending to support her. And they did so while her husband Philip, 99, is gravely ill in hospital. . It’s despicable, ”Morgan added.
“They are basically making it clear that the whole royal family is a bunch of white supremacists by dropping this racial bomb,” he exclaimed in an angry, aired tirade.
Morgan again took to Twitter to describe the interview as a “shameful rant of cynical propaganda of racism aimed at harming the Queen … and destroying the monarchy.”
“Is it too late for the Oscar nominations?” the 55-year-old joked, adding: “I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report.”
picture credit
