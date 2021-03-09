Stitch Fix Goes To A Loss As Inventory Builds Up





Dive brief: Stitch Fix said this second quarter on Monday net sales increase by 12%year over year, to $ 504.1 million, net income per active customer fell 7% to $ 467, results that fell short of its own expectations and those of some analysts.

During the period, the company’s holiday quarter, the number of active customers increased 408,000 or 12% year-over-year to nearly 3.9 million, according to a press release. of the company.

Partly due to shipping delays and higher transportation costs, the online retailer fell to a net loss of $ 21 million, from $ 11.4 million in net profit a year ago, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $ 8.9 million. Gross margin decreased by 190 basis points at 42.9%, CFO Dan Jedda told analysts, according to a Transcribed by Motley Fool. Dive overview: Stitch Fix, a direct-to-consumer sales company that, unlike others, has adamantly resisted the integration of brick and mortar into its ever-evolving sales model, has not been spared from the problems of the clothing market. The company started out with a styling service where curated boxes were sent out to subscribers on a regular basis, but has since changed that in a number of ways. This includes a “direct purchase” option where customers can choose items rather than waiting to see what the company’s algorithms choose for them. Most recently, Stitch Fix is ​​rolling out a program in the UK, which will be tested in the US, where customers can preview their scheduled boxes and reject items before they arrive. The company’s algorithms are powered by data gleaned from past purchases, style quizzes, and customer communications, but haven’t escaped the eternal challenge of figuring out which styles actually sell. Her direct purchases and male sales in the quarter were weaker than expected, for example. “We believe the male shortfall was self-inflicted as specialist peers haven’t called for a gentler male enterprise, ”MKM Partners Roxanne Meyer said in email comments, adding that it might take a quarter or more to adjust. The clothing market was already under siege before the pandemic weakened demand further, and Stitch Fix, like most others in the space, has increased its inventory of comfortable clothing and athletic wear to meet the demand. request. By Christmas time, most stores were open to shoppers, but not all were comfortable shopping online. This has helped fuel e-commerce over the holidays, as it has for most of the past year. However, any advantage that Stitch Fix as an online retailer could see has been undermined by consumers’ tendency to buy from other people rather than themselves, executives said. Inventories piled up as a result, with analysts noting a 24% year-over-year increase. Like Nordstrom and others, Stitch Fix is ​​mitigating some of its risks by moving to a “multi-inventory” model that includes vendor-managed inventory and drop-shipping, Stitch Fix president Elizabeth Spaulding said on Monday. The company has seen a record number of “first fixes”, a reflection of its rise in the number of active customers. But research from MKM Partners found that 48% of those who got their first patch in the past six months “were highly motivated.” As the pandemic gets more under control and people venture out, Stitch Fix could forgo some of the advantages it has as a pure-play digital retailer, as MKM analysts also note that the average value of orders and transactions could take a hit in the short to medium term “if consumers choose to go to stores when life reopens”.

