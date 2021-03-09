The best weightlifting shoes for 2021

A good pair of weightlifting shoes can make you feel powerful and confident, especially when preparing to break a personal best. Some hardcore weightlifters despise weightlifting shoes, saying they help too much and compromise your exercise technique when you are not wearing the shoes.

The right pair of bodybuilding shoes for each individual, however, provide just the right amount of help. A sharp drop from heel to toe (the height difference between the heel and the toe of the shoe) can improve your technique on various elevators; a wide base provides stability for explosive movements; and the compressive soles keep your feet secure.

If you’re on the hunt for the best weightlifting shoes, you probably already know that you have a lot of options. These five pairs are some of the best you can buy in 2021.

Converse You can’t go wrong with Chuck Taylors – for daily runs or hardcore weightlifting sessions. Chuck Taylors has been around for a long time and has sold millions of pairs of shoes, so it’s safe to say that Converse makes great shoes. While most people wear them for street style, Chuck Taylor high tops actually encompass everything a good lifting shoe should have. The wide toe box gives your feet room to step apart and stabilize, and the extra ankle support relieves some pressure on the joint. The flat, lightly padded sole creates a balanced environment for your feet, and you can lace them up as tight or as loose as you like. Chuck Taylor All-Stars does have a few drawbacks though: They’re heavy compared to other weightlifting shoe options, and they can feel bulky for activities other than straight lifting sets. So if you are quickly switching from exercise to exercise (like in a HIRT workout), this is probably not the right choice for you. The All-Stars are a unisex style, but they are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

No bull These Nobull shoes are technically categorized as “trainers” on the site rather than “weightlifters,” but I like them for workouts that include both. The Nobull Mid sneakers have many of the same qualities as the All-Stars described above – flat sole, minimal cushion, wide toe, ankle support – but they are much more versatile simply because they are more durable. What makes these shoes special is the fact that you can hit a series of heavy squats and then jump straight into a HIIT workout without sacrificing comfort or stability during either. Nobull a real weightlifting shoe options, too, which are worth checking out if you are interested in powerlifting or Olympic lifting. All Nobull shoes fit Men’s and Women’s sizes.

Reebok Professional trainers come and go on the best type of squat shoe. Minimalist sneakers encourage people to squat with flats or even barefoot, while other sneakers encourage the use of a significant heel-to-toe drop. Theoretically, we should all be able to squat with flat feet – but we can’t. Good squatting form includes feet flat on the floor, chest high, and back straight. Crouching is a natural and primal position, but in case you haven’t noticed, humans aren’t exactly primal anymore. Our anatomy has changed and our modern sedentary lifestyles are not conducive to perfect mobility. While everyone should try to improve their mobility, my professional opinion is that it is better to squat with assistance than to avoid squats altogether. Squatting is arguably one of the most effective exercises out there, and if you need a little help from your shoes, so be it. That’s why I chose the Reebok Legacy Lifter as the best squat shoe. With a 19 millimeter (three-quarter inch) heel-to-toe drop, this weightlifting shoe with a raised heel keeps your hips in the correct position during your squat descent, and it maximizes ankle mobility for avoid a forward lean in your torso. Available for both Men and women, the Reebok Legacy Lifter features a hard, flat sole and wide base that keeps your foot stable and firmly planted throughout the range of motion of the squat.

Nike The Nike Romaleos are a common sight in gyms with barbell clubs. These weightlifting shoes feature significant heel-to-toe drop, two wide straps to keep your feet in place, and a wide base that provides ample room to flare and grab during heavy cleans, powerful jerks, and snatches . The rubber tread on the bottom of the Romaleos provides stability as you glue landings during explosive lifts. There is little flex in the upper part of these raised heel shoes – some athletes who wear them say it feels like your feet are glued to the floor, which is a good thing for an Olympic weightlifting shoe. . For what it’s worth, my top pick for this category was the Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoe, one of the Olympic lifting community’s best known shoes. At the time of writing, I can’t find them anywhere in stock. The Romaleos pickings also seem slim, so there may be production issues in the supply chain (as is the case with all other fitness equipment today). Either way, the Romaleos put the AdiPowers to the test for a dedicated weightlifter. Nike Romaleos is a unisex shoe and the size is for men.

Reebok The Reebok Nanos were originally designed specifically for CrossFit (although that partnership has since died out), so some hardcore bodybuilders might forgo my suggestion of a CrossFit shoe here. However, the Reebok Nano is perfect for bodybuilders due to its impressive versatility. Bodybuilders perform a variety of lifting styles and may even incorporate other elements of sport into their training, such as Olympic lifts and CrossFit style workouts. For example, “functional strength training,” a term coined by former CrossFit Games athlete Marcus Filly, encompasses the slow, hypertrophy-focused lifts you would see in a weight training routine, as well as the explosive and powerful lifts you find in a CrossFit. program. The Reebok Nano takes all of these factors into account and more with a flexible yet durable Kevlar infused uppers, reinforced heel counter, and a molded, compressive midsole. Your feet will feel snug, secure and ready for all types of weight lifting. You can get Nanos in men’s and women’s sizes in a variety of sizes.

How I chose these shoes

To make this list, I first told my own story with various lifting shoes. I bounced between powerlifting, Olympic lifting and CrossFit-Training style for over eight years so, so I’ve worn my fair share of trainers and weightlifters.

I’ve also scoured the web for weightlifting shoe and training shoe reviews, looking for key components like comfort, durability, stability, and versatility. I looked to well-known and long-standing brands for shoes that have several successful iterations (e.g. all 10 versions of the Reebok Nano), but also looked for newer brands doing something innovative. .

I have read hundreds of Amazon reviews and Repeat(a huge database of athletic shoe reviews) became my best friend for the duration of this project. We will update this article regularly as I try on more weightlifting shoes and find new reviews online.

