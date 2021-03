Central Saint Martins students create fashion for the soccer field – WWD

LONDON – The world of sports has been fueling fashion for years, but what about the other way around? Students at Central Saint Martins in London were challenged last fall to reinvent the future of Chelsea Football Club uniforms, and even fan clothing, taking inspiration from cultural and technological changes. Students were asked to focus on the last ten minutes of a football match as part of a project sponsored by Three UK, the mobile company, Chelsea FC and CSM. Over 80 students have worked on the CSM’s Fashion Promotion and Communication and Fashion Promotion courses, creating looks meant to engage future generations of football fans around the world and challenge stereotypes. or cultural issues. They had full access to Three’s specially designed 5G lab within the college, and were encouraged to use and explore connectivity, literally or metaphorically. After four months, the winning concepts were revealed: They included clothing resembling a nun’s hairstyle, embodying the idea of ​​football as a religion. There were also exaggerated proportions, inflatable helmets, the use of sportswear combined with hand-dyed textiles and wet finishes meant to represent players leaving the field “and becoming one with the fans.” “. Football fans also got new designs, including a hand-crocheted scarf, striped cuffs and a puffed Chelsea lion scarf. The Goal Keeper uniform was designed by Christopher De La Cruz, who said his The concept was that of players “chased by the ball” and using their bodies to create large volumes in the air “like a parachute falling from the sky”. The One Player uniforms were designed by Stella Satie and were inspired by “the after the game – captivating the raw emotions and passion of the player leaving the football field to win – drenched in rain, sweat, dirt and blood but glistening in a crystal halo, ”she said . Two students, Aminat Seriki and Joel Lines, teamed up to create a fan outfit. “Oyour look is based on the notion of “football daddy”. We researched outerwear references with the combination of mundane items such as an umbrella, merging the two elements together in their given designs, ”the duo said. Sarah Gresty, BA Fashion Course Manager at Central Saint Martins, said: “The students really brought a new vision to the game and used the deepest and most overlooked aspects to create something fresh and exciting. Chelsea FC Marketing Director Gary Twelvetree said that “fashion in sports is becoming an increasingly important part of the game every year, and we are fortunate to have been able to work with some of the most creative minds in this world. sector into the future. on where this can lead. “







