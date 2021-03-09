Do I have to dress my lawn?

Dear Neil: Is it a good idea to cover a lawn with topsoil in the spring? My dad used to do this when I was a kid. I don’t see people doing it that much anymore.

I don’t want to diminish your dad’s hard work, but that doesn’t make sense unless you have an uneven lawn with ruts that need to be filled in. The problem with introducing topsoil is that you run a high risk of introducing weeds like hazelnuts at the same time. Plus, if you don’t really need to change the grade, you’re effectively raising your lawn every time you add soil. You can change the flow of water in your yard. It wouldn’t happen in a year, but it could happen if you did it year after year. My vote is not to dress your lawn.

Dear Neil: I have a tree that leans about 10 degrees. It’s just far enough away that its visually unappealing. I only had the tree for three years. I wish I had been more observant when it was planted. Is there anything I can do now to stake it out or tie it up to stand up?

If you were to do any of these things, as soon as you released it in a year or two (or more), it would revert to its old angle. The only way to fix the skinny would be to dig in and reset it. Since it’s only been there three years, I would definitely recommend doing just that. Do it immediately, however, before it starts to grow. And be sure to stake and secure it so that it stays perfectly level for the first 18-24 months.

Dear Neil: I have something growing on my pancake myrtles. They are still leafing and blooming, but not as well as they should. Is this something I should process or cut or both?

Looks like you’re about to have a full-blown Ball Moss infestation (with harmless lichens). It is a sister plant of the Spanish moss. It is an epiphyte, which means that it uses the host plant only for support, not for food of any kind. The drop in flowering is due to shading, and it will only get worse as the ball moss proliferates. You can use a copper-based fungicide to kill it, but read Texas A&M application recommendations online before doing so. Other than shading, plants don’t harm your crepe myrtles.

Dear Neil: What can I use to kill wild onions in my lawn? Guess they are not edible?

Use a broadleaf weedkiller spray (containing 2,4-D). I prefer to buy the concentrate type and apply it with a tank sprayer so that I can use a fine droplet size that will coat the herbicide leaves. I include a drop of liquid dish detergent per gallon of spray to help the spray cling to the waxy leaves. And, no, don’t eat wild plants from the onion family. Some of them are deadly toxic. It is absolutely not worth the risk. Let your favorite grocery store supply you with safe onions.

Dear Neil: The townhouse we moved into two years ago has a bald cypress that is about 15 years old. It is planted 8 feet from a 4 foot high retaining wall that supports the patio and slab of the house. Cypress knees grew up to 4 feet to the surface of the ground behind the wall. Heard they are not safe around the foundation and there is also a pond 25 feet from the wall. Should I remove this tree now before it causes problems?

Cypress knees are incredibly strong. They can break concrete if they get stuck underneath. The retaining wall scares me, especially since I can’t see it. I suggest you have the tree examined by a certified arborist to see if there is a way to manage root growth so that the knees do not cause problems. I’m not a big fan of the bald cypress trees in the landscapes, and that’s one of the main reasons.

Dear Neil: Attached is a pre-freeze photo of a nearby persimmon tree. Do you have any idea what could have caused these unusual injuries?

Not with certainty. What an unusual photograph. One guess would be a type of beetle with raspy mouthparts. It looks like this photo was taken during the growing season because the plants have leaves. It also appears that the damage was new at that time. I would now check the chest to see if it has healed. I guess it is. It’s also entirely possible that a spike caused this. Their work, however, is usually represented by individual holes in rows and not by continuous lines. Either way, I doubt there is any damage or a call to action.

Dear Neil: My wife bought the wrong tree about five years ago and now it’s out of space. Please tell us how to trim it to fit it, or do we have to sacrifice it?

The best thing to do would probably be to remove some of the lower branches and start to raise it like a tree with a visible trunk. In doing so, you can also remove some of the branches that are starting to spread towards your doors. I can see it as a very pretty single trunk tree in five or ten years. We have a western red cedar which is visible just outside our living room windows. It is now 30 feet tall with a trunk at least 1 foot in diameter, so it’s easy for me to imagine this Arizona cypress reaching similar dimensions.

Have a question you would like Neil to review? Mail it to the attention of this journal or email it to [email protected] Neil regrets that he cannot answer the questions individually.