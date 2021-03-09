Gen Z fashion designer Anna Molinari creates chic looks from recycled waste

Gen Z fashion designer Anna molinari manufactures durable clothing from unconventional materials.

Molinari spoke with In The Know about a few its recycled parts. The fashionista made a lot of clothes and accessories, like a dress with bobbin legs, a toothpick necklace and a veil line corset. Each item is unique but shares the Molinaris philosophy.

I turn garbage into wearable clothes, Molinari told In The Know. I think this is a really important message that I want to continue to spread to the world. Watch what you can do with the trash and see what you can do by recycling.

She did one of her popular plays, a colorful necklace, out of 400 appetizer toothpicks remaining while still in high school. But it was his can-tab cocktail dress who created a real wow moment on TikTok.

So I was going through so many seltzer waters per day. I was for fun, removing the tabs and realized I should start collecting them and maybe I could make some kind of textile out of them, Molinari said.

She saved hundreds of tabs, but it still wasn’t enough to make a dress, so she ordered another 6,000 from eBay. About 3,000 people ended up in the dress.

It took about 12 days, say, five or six hours a day, just sitting there. It ended up weighing five pounds, which is very heavy, she said. So I had to do some extra built-in support and everything. It catches the light and has this movement that I find really cool and interesting.

For a project in 2016, Molinari collected over a thousand black plastic straws from a cafe that switched to paper straws to make a flowing dress.

I took all the straws and sewed them, eight at a time, on a straight dress I made and ended up using around 1,500 straws on that dress, Molinari said.

Another piece she was proud of was a avant-garde corset made from sail lines. She was working in a fishing supply store and her boss was getting rid of the line, so Molinari decided to pick it up.

It was 100 pounds of rope, she explained. It was really cool to use the rope I had been working with for years to make an item of clothing rather than the typical rope bracelet we sell.

The fashion designer hopes people will be inspired by what she creates.

I think being sustainable is extremely important, especially for Gen Z, Molinari said. In the interest of the longevity of the world, we must start to look to sustainable solutions and sustainable fashion.

