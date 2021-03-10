Buyers take furniture and fashion from Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan

You might not be able to sit with Oprah, but you can sit like Oprah, thanks to patio furniture that looks like the set featured in her interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

While the focus of her widely followed conversation with the couple revolved around several bombshell revelations about the royal family, the patio furniture and outfits and accessories worn by Meghan and Oprah Winfrey also garnered a lot of attention.

Several articles have traced a set of chairs that they believe were the ones used in the interview. The set, which was available on Amazon and several other retailers, was listed for around $ 600 and is sold out on several sites. Another nearly identical set of rattan chairs on Walmart.com retailed for over $ 300 and are also sold out. Lookalikes of other items, such as the outdoor rug, coffee table, and succulents centerpiece were also featured in the items and quickly sold out.

It wasn’t just the patio furniture that got people talking.

Oprah’s Gtti glasses spawned items with multiple look-alike frames, and the designer of Meghan’s dress was quickly identified as Giorgio Armani.

Neil Saunders, general manager of GlobalData’s retail division, attributed the fascination with clothing, accessories and even patio furniture to two things.

“First of all, a lot of famous people tend to be very well dressed in their outfits. Someone like Oprah will have a stylist, will think about what she is wearing. … It makes the clothes they wear everything. quite enviable, ”Saunders mentioned. “The other thing, when you have someone like Meghan, a lot of people look up to her, [which] makes her sort of an icon as an individual, and people seek to emulate that in terms of the clothes she wears to try to fit that kind of attitude or personality into their own psyche a little bit. “

There were also a lot of speculation on the significance of the lotus flower featured on Meghan’s dress, which reflects similar treatments of the sartorial and stylistic choices other politicians, royals and world figures make when appearing in public. An entire industry has sprung up dedicated to analyzing the choices celebrities make with their outfits, which can often have significant meaning, whether positive or negative.

The same phenomenon was seen at this year’s presidential inauguration, where the outfits worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama, National Youth Poet Amanda Gorman, and family members of President Joe Biden and Vice- President Kamala Harris were quickly noticed and analyzed. Throughout Donald Trump and Barack Obama’s presidencies, the outfits worn by early families have been evaluated for their deeper message and similar treatment is regularly given to choices made by the British Royal Family, including Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Where there is a high profile event, whether it is an inauguration or a big interview like this that a lot of people log into, inevitably the products, outfits and clothes on display get a lot of attention,” he said. Saunders said. “You start to be very curious about where these products are coming from, and then people search for them online or find similar things.”

The fascination then leads to increased spending, as items are quickly bought and sold online. As consumers more easily searched for this information, designers have raised their voices on social media, appropriating certain looks and sharing details about the process and inspiration behind them.

The designers and stylists behind the outfits worn by Obamas Kate and Meghan have posted similar articles in the past, and Ivanka Trump has taken to social media to promote her eponymous clothing line after an appearance at the Republican National Convention.

After the inauguration of Biden, the hairdresser who worked on Michelle Obama’s hair posted on Instagram about the look. The designer who created first lady Jill Biden together for the night of inauguration shared that it presented the official flowers of each state and American territory.

“Social media platforms have really democratized fashion and trends because it becomes very, very easy for a designer to really present their products to a really large audience in a way that you just couldn’t do in the past. “Saunders said. “Before the advent of social media, to amplify your brand, you had to get a placement in one of the big magazines, you had to be in the news or be featured in the media, and it wasn’t always easy. “

Now not only is it easier for designers to promote looks, but consumers are also so eager to emulate what they see on famous people that other designers and brands often release similar styles or ” imitations “to capitalize on the fascination and expense. .