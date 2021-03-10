Connect with us

Fashion

Couples in-house coronavirus talk show: “We dress in suits, drink and scream about it” | Arts

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


On Thursday March 11, Muffin and Jamie Bernstein will take an important step forward.

At 9 p.m. that night, the couple will create a racket, pots and pans with wooden spoons to mark the conclusion of their 15-minute do-it-yourself coronavirus nighttime show. Just as they did, without fail, the 365 previous evenings.

The couple will be wearing goofy outfits and exchanging words as they share information about the war on COVID-19 and other issues, as they always do. They will grimly update the death toll from the disease, and they will reassure their audiences that no matter what, we love you and we miss you.

Somewhere along the line, they can recall a bit of the seemingly endless project that has dominated their lives since the early days of the COVID crisis.

Can you believe it’s been a year, Jamie said in amazement, as he discussed the history of the project.

On March 12, 2020, when the Bernsteins began broadcasting, the coronavirus was still primarily an abstraction in New Orleans. It would take another two days before the first death from the disease and most residents were in a state of unconsciousness or denial.

But, as Jamie explained, Muffin has a cousin who lives in China, and they have a mutual friend who lives in Spain, so they were warned of the pandemic that had already deeply affected those parts of the globe.

Like two Paul Reveres, the Bernseins saw their social media shows, called Every Night at 8:45 Muffin and Jamie Go Facebook Live, as a way to signal the approach of an unseen enemy.

Muffin sums up the motivation behind their project: the sky is falling and you need to hear from us.

For more than 150 consecutive days, Muffin and Jamie Bernstein used Facebook Live to broadcast a series of coronavirus awareness messages …

While on vacation in Spain, the couple saw people on balconies banging on pots in plea for independence for the Catalonia region. They adapted the noise to the cause of COVID awareness.

The Bernsteins, who are in their 40s, have been married for 12 years. They are an arty couple. He’s a musician, actor and bartender at Maple Leaf Bar, who moved to New Orleans from West Virginia. She is a photographer and art professor at Dillard University who grew up in Lakeview. They are the mainstays of the Krewe of OAK Carnival walking group.

The nighttime shows they’ve produced over the past year have an odd tone that blends absolute seriousness with ironic absurdity, lubricated with adult drinks.

Each day had a different theme: Silly Mask Sunday, Covid Sucks Monday, Traumatic Tuesday, Wild Wild Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Funky Friday, and Psychedelic Saturday. The couple wore disco dance outfits on some shows, or knitted Peruvian masks, or bizarre x-ray t-shirts that appeared to reveal their bodily organs in vivid detail.

They donned Day of the Dead sugar skull masks to mark the times when an additional 50,000 people died from the virus.



Bernstein muffin wearing Day of the Dead mask, symbolically marking 50,000 coronavirus deaths

Bernstein muffin wearing Day of the Dead mask, symbolically marking 50,000 coronavirus deaths


PHOTO COURTESY JAMIE BERNSTEIN


According to Jamies, the subject of the show was still a global emergency, but he and Muffin responded to it in a way distinct from New Orleans.

We dress in suits, drink and yell about it, he laughs.

As the couple shared updates over the past 12 months, they have made no effort to cover up their contempt for the Trump administration and any politician who appeared to be preventing the removal of the virus.

On a good night’s sleep, the show was a lot of fun, Muffin said. On a rare, bad night, her frustrations would outweigh her.

I am very, very, very upset, she said. I scream at the camera, I cry, I don’t want to be in front of the camera; when you can just see the rage.

Termites have invaded the entire back porch, and huge flying palmetto insects. Passing helicopters cut off the broadcasts and the family dog ​​toppled over light supports.

In conventional media terms, Every Night at 8:45 Muffin and Jamie Go Facebook Live has not been a big success. Jamie estimates that there are around 50 to 60 subscribers every night, with 200 occasional viewers. So the call was never what you’d call, uh, viral.

And Jamie said lately, thanks to pandemic fatigue, there has been less interest than usual.

Jamie also said the show has received its fair share of criticism. People say, the show is stupid; you say the same thing every night, he said.

Mardi Gras may have passed, but the Tricia Diamonds house float is not going anywhere. The design, titled New Orleans Queens of Sound and Soul,…

But success depends on your expectations. Every night at 8:45 am Muffin and Jamie Go Facebook Live wasn’t just a coronavirus awareness show on social media, it was a performance art duo, with whispers of “Waiting for Godot.”

Jamie and Muffin have taken all the anxiety, exasperation, claustrophobia and confusion that everyone has felt over the past 12 months and distilled it into a tireless series of 15-minute cathartic rants, featured in the dominant medium of the moment.

Like everyone else, they had no control over anything, outside or inside, but they wouldn’t give in without a fight, or at least an argument. The best art is like a mirror, and Muffin and Jamies’ self-proclaimed talk show mirrored the last 365 days of stupid, repetitive, existential life.

So, at 9:01 am Thursday, can the Bernsteins finally stop?

The problem is, says Jamie, every time we talk about quitting, someone tells us: Don’t quit, you are our lifeline.

Muffin and Jamie don’t quit, but after episode 365, they plan to mix things up a bit. They have been given the vaccine and, while there is still room for concern, a glimmer of optimism shines. Maybe it’s time to take the weekend off. They can vary the format of the shows with occasional cooking or exercise demonstrations or something like that. Who knows?

As life became more lively, they might be able to broadcast concerts or other social activities. Maybe one day it will all be over.

Louisiana coronavirus: 404 other confirmed cases, 6 deaths reported Tuesday; see the latest data

The Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 404 confirmed coronavirus cases and six other confirmed deaths in its noon Tuesday update.

Hoda Kotb shares emotional memories of carnival ahead of 'Mardi Gras for all'

Today, the show’s anchor and Forever New Orleans Hoda Kotb spoke Thursday with NOLA.com’s Doug MacCash about what she loves about carnival and …

Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: