Everlane’s new ReTech Uniform Tracksuits are a welcome invitation to mix up your off-duty style





Have you ever wanted to make a dramatic statement, not because it’s true, but because it feels so suited to a particular moment? Like, in that tense moment when your roommate panics because someone ate all the fries, did you ever feel like just saying, “It was ME! I did it to upset you! And I rejoice in your pain!” even if he just ate them without thinking while binging Bridgerton and you forgot it the next morning? No? Just me? Well, whatever, here is the part where I say, “I officially give up sweating!” It’s not true, of course. But now that Everlane has presented a small capsule collection of sleek and clean sweatpants, shorts and windbreakers – think of them as the fleece-less cousins ​​of the WFH staples we’ve lived in for a year – it sounds like a big assertion of new allegiances would provide a nice backdrop to talk about how easy it is to go from a classic crewneck to a zip-up mock neck jacket. Or how to opt for a pair of slim but not skinny cinched hem sweatpants is always a good thing, but even best one when the going gets tough outside. We love a fabricated schism, right? “The friendship with ended with sweatpants. Now sweatpants are my best friends.” The ReTech Jogger – Sea Storm Everlane

everlane.com $ 68.00 Here’s the thing, though: it’s not about trading. It is incorporation. Do you know what would look great with this must-have hoodie? A track jacket. And I know you love your sweatpants, but maybe it’s time for some sweatpants (with a crew-neck sweatshirt and a work coat, maybe?) To keep things interesting. . And honestly, when it really warms up, are you going to try and tell me that you won’t want to change those sweatshirts for something a little lighter? I do not think so. ReTech Soft-Shell Jacket – Navy Everlane

everlane.com $ 78.00 Oh, and one more thing. All of these items – the track jacket, pants and shorts – are made from a blend of recycled nylon and spandex, which is better for your wardrobe and the planet. So get ready and say goodbye to your sweatshirts, my friend. Not entirely. But for a little while. You will be glad you did. ReTech Sport Shorts – Dark Olive Everlane

everlane.com $ 50.00 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

