American design student helps launch Paris Fashion Week tribute to ‘COVID generation’ – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, sports and weather





American design student helps launch Paris Fashion Week tribute to ‘COVID generation’An American fashion designer student stranded in France during the COVID-19 pandemic has come into the limelight in an unusual edition of Paris Fashion Week. Katie Johnston reports. 2 hours ago

Princess Cruises cancels trips until June 30Princess Cruises has extended its cancellation of trips along the coasts of California and Mexico, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean until June 30. 2 hours ago

LAPD seeks to vaccinate all consenting employees by MayLos Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said on Tuesday that the department’s goal was for all employees who want the COVID-19 vaccine to receive both doses by the end of April or early May. Katie Johnston reports. 4 hours ago

Danielle Gersh’s weather forecast (March 9)A maximum of 57 for the Inland Empire and 36 for the mountains on Tuesday. 5 hours ago

New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at USC on Tuesday as LA County targets hard-hit communitiesA new COVID-19 vaccination site run by the city of Los Angeles opened at USC on Tuesday. Tina Patel reports. 5 hours ago

Worker dies after fall at Playa Del Rey reclamation plantA 43-year-old man fell about 25 feet to the bottom of a pit-like confined space at the city’s Hyperion water harvesting plant. 5 hours ago

88-year-old math teacher says teaching kids on social media during pandemic is a wonderful experienceWhen the COVID-19 pandemic forced most schools to close in-person learning, an 88-year-old math teacher and tutor stepped in to help families around the world. Katie Johnston reports. 7 hours ago

Caught in video: man beaten by group of teenagers in Newport BeachVideo of the beating of a man was posted on Instagram and police are looking for the teens who participated. Pat Harvey reports. 7 hours ago

Parker Queenan on Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark”The Nickelodeon star chats with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about playing Connor Stevens, getting his first big role in Hollywood and his love of cinema. 8 hours ago

Joshua Tree National Park Expects Increase in Visitors During Spring BreakPark officials urge visitors to remember not to leave their garbage anywhere in the park. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. 9 hours ago

Judge orders Burbank’s Tinhorn apartments to close, rejects city’s request to shut off electricityA judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the owners of Tinhorn Flats that forces the restaurant to close, the city of Burbank said Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 10 hours ago

Gov. Newsom delivers state-of-the-state speech on Dodger Stadium on Tuesday as threat of election recall loomsGavin Newsom, the governor of beleaguered California, will deliver his state-of-the-state address from Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night amid one of the most difficult times a governor in California history has faced , as it tackles both the coronavirus crisis and a massive recall effort. Kara Finnstrom reports. 10 hours ago

On the 24th anniversary of the death of hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls, no one still charged with his murderTuesday marks the 24th anniversary of his death, but no one has yet been charged with the murder of hip hop legend Biggie Smalls. Juan Fernandez of CBS2 was one of the first reporters on the scene and he describes what he saw. 11 hours ago

Gunman arrested in south Los Angeles after chaseAn armed man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of south Los Angeles after leading officers in the pursuit. 12 hours ago

Crane causes transformer explosion, lowers power line on Hollywood 101 freewayA crane knocked down power lines late Monday night along Hollywood’s 101 freeway, creating a chain reaction that cut power to more than 1,000 water and water department customers. Los Angeles electricity. 12 hours ago

Driver extracted from a semi-truck after an accident on Highway 60 in MontebelloA semi-truck overturned on Highway 60 in Montebello Monday evening after a collision with a van. 18 hours ago

Evelyn Taft’s weather forecast (March 8)Evelyn Taft takes a look at the weather for tonight. 18 hours ago

Lawmakers push for gender neutral toy departments in big box storesLawmakers are pushing for gender-neutral toy departments to encourage more tolerance and open-mindedness among parents and children. Stacey Butler reports. 18 hours ago

Rancho Cucamonga community mourns death of 8-year-old mother Ruby MengFamilies who stopped by a makeshift memorial at Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary School said Ruby, 8, had been a student there since transition kindergarten. The school is right in front of her family’s house where she and her mother were brutally killed on Sunday morning. 18 hours ago

Race and mental health: in Oprah’s interview with Meghan and HarryIn a bombshell interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle described endless attacks and growing isolation that began almost immediately after their fairytale wedding in 2018. Laurie Perez reports. 19 hours ago

Report: Court Rules Vanessa Bryant can get names of MPs accused of sharing photos of crash siteA federal judge ruled Monday that Vanessa Bryant could obtain the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accused of sharing “unauthorized” photos of the crash site. 19 hours ago

11-month-old baby taken in south Los Angeles on remand, suspect arrestedA man suspected of taking an 11-month-old baby girl to south Los Angeles was taken into custody on Monday afternoon and the baby was found to safety. 19 hours ago

