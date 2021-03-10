$ 29 Zesica Floral Wrap Midi Dress Loved By Amazon Shoppers For Spring Wear





It’s hard to believe that the first day of spring is just a few days away. And that means it’s time to swap your oversized hoodies and cozy joggers for spring dresses that will bring a pop of color to your wardrobe. If you’re not ready to ditch your comfort-oriented wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with the Zesica floral wrap midi dress. It is basically a high end dress which buyers claim is elegant enough to be worn at a wedding. And it starts at just $ 29.

This flowy midi dress is so light and breathable that buyers are really obsessed with it. Reviewers say it’s relaxed and flowing, “fits like a dream” and is incredibly flattering because of its wrap-around closure. The overlapping material creates a slimming effect around the stomach area that buyers can’t seem to overcome. It also comes with a small clasp that you can sew on in case you prefer a conservative look.

Buy it! Zesica Floral Wrap Midi Dress, $ 34.99; amazon.com

Made with a blend of polyester and cotton, the Zesica wrap dress is extremely breathable, making it ideal for hot spring days at the park or the beach. It also has a high-low design that shows a bit of leg and allows for breathability while you are walking or relaxing.

And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the elegant patterns. Of course, flowers for spring aren’t revolutionary, but buyers are so in love with the print that we even bought the dress in all colors (and are considering buying duplicates). The midi dress is available in six sunny colors including green, purple and orange. Just to let you know, several reviews say they always get compliments when they wear this dress, and now you can too.

“It’s even more beautiful in person,” wrote one Amazon buyer. “It’s fluid, flirty and comfortable, and everything you could ask for.”

“This dress is perfect for all body types, especially curvy women!” another shared. “Since my forties I’ve been gaining weight so I’m having a hard time finding a dress that 1. makes me feel comfortable and 2. flatters my body, and let me tell you this style of dress does. both and it’s so cute! “

Whether you plan to wear it for brunch or for a Zoom call, you’ll be glad you chose the Zesica midi wrap dress which looks positively chic while being totally living room-worthy.

