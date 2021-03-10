Revolutionary Suits Trend Shows Men’s Fashion Epicenter Changing For The Better





In the past, any conversation about haute couture naturally gravitated towards Europe: the great couturiers from France, the legendary luxury houses of Italy, the tailors on Savile Row in London … Europe may still be a fashion powerhouse, but that’s no longer the only word in men’s style. DMARGE recently conducted a reader survey on changing perceptions of luxury, and 80% of you agree that luxury doesn’t have to come from Europe. Just as we recognize that Europe is not the only area for the finer things in life, we also observe that the hottest style trends are increasingly coming from places outside of the “Old World”. The leisure suit revival is a masculine style trend led by eye-catching designers and dressers outside of Europe. While the first leisure suits emerged in the 1930s on the West Coast of the United States, it was in the 1960s and 1970s that leisure suits became particularly popular and emerged in the form we recognize them today. Taking inspiration from the design of the utility safari jacket, safari suits became fashionable thanks to French designers like Ted Lapidus and Yves Saint Laurent championing the look. The style was also picked up by the mod subculture in the UK, as well as quintessential British men’s style icons of the time, such as Roger Moore and the Prince of Wales. In recent years, it has become a bit kitsch; a shortcut for sleaze. But the combination of modern leisure has much healthier and less European origins. Because leisure suits are an eminently practical and rather smart warm-weather option, well-dressed men in Africa and South Asia have long championed the leisure suit, further refining the style and transforming it into something to be mocked up. into a respectable chic and casual option. . Now Australians are paying attention – and Europe should too. Take a sewing company founded in Australia and based in South Africa Button Brothers’ leisure suit, which “draws inspiration from the powerful leaders of the frontline states who fought for the freedom of many in Africa”, taking inspiration from the design of the military fatigues worn by revolutionary freedom fighters while incorporating soft and breathable cotton. Another Australian tailor who is re-energizing the leisure suit is Patrick johnson. Its rendition incorporates beautifully textured linen and nods to the types of mountain jackets that Himalayan explorers regularly donned on mountain expeditions – turning adventure clothing into haute couture. RELATED: Menswear Experts Explain What Will Happen To Australia’s Costume Culture If We Don’t Return to Work For a different approach to combining leisure, just turn to a tailoring service based in the United States. Hangrr, whose leisure suits return to cutting edge American preppy style: small pockets, slim fit and double slit for maximum comfort in hot weather. The revival of the leisure costume proves something Australian luxury consumers have intuitively known for many years: The fashion epicenter is slowly moving from Europe and expanding elsewhere. Keep an eye out for this trend – and keep an eye out for other male style trends emerging outside of Europe. Read more







