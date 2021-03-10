USD Women Successfully Defend Conference Crown

For so long, winning the Summit League tournament has been an insurmountable challenge for the South Dakota women’s basketball team.

It is safe to say that is no longer the case.

Tuesday afternoon, almost a year to the day since dethroning rival South Dakota state at the Premier Center, the No.2 Coyotes successfully defended their crown, knocking out No.8 Omaha, 66- 43.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment for us and for the four seniors who couldn’t go dancing last year (due to the pandemic),” said senior center Hannah Sjerven. “It’s so much for our team, but it’s also for everyone who came before us and who built South Dakota’s reputation.”

MORE YOTES:‘An example for years to come’: Monica Arens continues to strengthen the tenacity of the top champions

It was a season like no other and the final chapter was no exception. The Premier Center, which traditionally hosts the four-day tournament, has been traded for the more intimate Pentagon in Sanford, with roaring fans limited to parents and family members.

This year’s event was much different, but the end result remained the same: the South Dakota Coyotes are Summit League champions.

“Everything has changed for everyone, not just for us who play basketball,” said senior guard Chloe Lamb. “All this year we’ve been doing a really good job just being grateful to play. There are a lot of teams that couldn’t play and we had to train and play games. For us we just have to I took it one step at a time and I was still grateful. I think it put us in a very good position. “

MORE YOTES:‘I’m really proud of them’: special season ends in heartbreak for South Dakota men

Sjerven led all scorers with 20 points on 8 of 13 shots with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block, while Lamb had 17 points, six rebounds and one assist. They were the only double-digit goalscorers, but their teammates contributed in areas besides scoring. Jeniah Ugofsky distributed seven assists; Liv Korngable and Maddie Krull both finished with eight points and combined for seven assists.

It was, as usual, a full team effort that allowed the Coyotes who knocked out # 7 Oral Roberts and # 3 State of North Dakota en route to the final, but Sjerven and Lamb were certainly at the forefront, drilling critical hit after critical hit to put USD on track for her second straight championship

“You just give them the ball and let them go to work with these two,” laughed Plitzuweit. “But it’s more than that. Chloe and Hannah reinforce their teammates, they communicate, they stop us defensively and then they are the ones communicating what we should be doing during the timeouts. They are a great voice for us and a very a calming presence for us. “

South Dakota shot 44 percent from the field as a team, posting a 16-to-29 performance over the past two quarters. He topped Omaha 33-27 overall, with a 10-5 advantage on the offensive glass and a 32-12 score in the paint.

“Omaha has been great in this tournament,” said Plitzuweit. “They maintained the state of South Dakota and Western Illinois, two teams that perform one move, so for us to be able to execute our move, it took us a while to figure out how to move the ball the way we wanted. … Our players did a great job in being more patient in the second half, recognizing opportunities and then capitalizing on those opportunities. “

South Dakota dominated the first quarter defensively, holding UNO scoreless for the first seven minutes and limiting it to just five points on 2 of 11 total shots.

But the Mavericks came to life in the second, hitting six of their first seven shots from the field. Five of those field goals came in the middle of a 13-4 run that included contributions from five different players, including Mariah Murdie and Sophie Johnston, who capped the rise in scores with consecutive 3-pointers. who reduced the score to 21-20 with Encore 3:21.

The USD shooters struggled for most of the second quarter, but when Omaha had a one-point game, Sjerven took it upon herself to regain her team’s momentum, scoring six points in the middle of the game. ‘an 8-1 run in the final three minutes of the game. half.

As they have done to so many other teams, the Coyotes turned that initial scoring surge into a full-blown avalanche, flipping 13 straight points at one point in the third quarter to extend their scoring frenzy to 28-7. and his lead at 49-27 with 2h30 left in the frame.

“With the pace of the game, as it was for them, an 8 point lead at halftime is actually much bigger than at halftime,” said Plitzuweit. “(This race) calmed us down. The way the game started, we expected to stay at bay. We played very cool in the third quarter.”

Points streaks on this scale have characterized so many other USD wins this season. Tuesday afternoon shattered all of Omaha’s hopes of ending his unprecedented playoffs by dethroning the champions.

Lauren Frost led the Mavs with 10 points. As a team, they shot 32.5 percent from the field, a figure that was supported by a 6-for-9 performance in the second quarter. Omaha made 17 turnovers, or 18 USD points.

The Coyotes will learn the fate of their NCAA tournament next Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

“To see these young girls celebrating on the field and ideally crossing their fingers to go to the NCAA tournament is really, really special,” Plitzuweit said. “We really wanted (this) for them, because they missed that feeling, that opportunity, and those memories. Now they have the opportunity to do it. It’s really special.”

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.

ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM