Kamloops-Thompson School Dress Code Draft Almost Ready for Revision





A draft of a new district-wide dress code policy will be ready for stakeholder groups at the school over the next two weeks. At the school board meeting on Monday, Kamloops-Thompson School District Superintendent Terry Sullivan said the policy had been under review for three months, before an incident at NorKam High School that garnered widespread attention and calls for change. At the end of February, NorKam high school student Karis Wilson was taken out of class and sent home for wearing an outfit that included a lace-trimmed dress worn over a long-sleeved turtleneck shirt. Wilson said the incident almost left her in tears. The district dress code specifies a number of clothes that cannot be worn by students, including clothes that encourage drug or alcohol use, that depict vulgar or sexual language or images, that discriminate against students. protected groups, which promote violence or violence. groups or is “worn in a way that interferes with the teaching / learning process”. Many have called for changes in the policy on how women and girls can be distinguished, especially when teachers and administrators have the discretion to enforce it. Groups among those who received the draft revised policy include: Kamloops-Thompson Teachers’ Association, Canadian Union of Public Employees, Indigenous Education Council, a student voice group with representatives from students from all high schools in the district, the Kamloops District Parent Advisory Committee, the Kamloops Thompson Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, Indigenous Family Voices for Education, an Indigenous student group with district high school students, as well as than a SOGI group 1 2 3. “This is not an exhaustive list, but these are our normal stakeholder groups,” Sullivan told KTW, noting that more may be added as the policy is released. Sullivan said an alternate administrative process is expected to be completed within two weeks, with possibilities for review to follow. “Once we have completed a draft and it goes through the superintendent’s board and senior management, it will go out to all stakeholder groups,” he said. From there, another project will be written on the basis of feedback. “It takes time; however, as I said before, it’s important that we do it right and right, rather than doing it quickly,” Sullivan said.







